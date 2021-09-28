DULUTH — Several types of electric vehicles (EVs) will be available to the public for viewing during a special EV-focused event on Thursday in Duluth.
The goal of this event is to connect those interested in EVs to those who have already made the leap to purchase an EV.
A discussion panel of EV owners, energy representatives, the Ford dealership and other industry experts will kick off the event at 5 p.m. in the North Shore Room of Canal Park Lodge in Duluth by sharing a broad range of insightful information.
Models of EVs at the event will include: Ford Mach E, Hyundai Kona, Chevy Bolts, Tesla models, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Volkswagen ID.4, Kia Niro PHEV, electric bicycles, etc.
Representatives from Arrowhead Electric Cooperative, Cooperative Light & Power, East Central Energy, Lake Country Power, Great River Energy, Minnesota Power, Shift2Electric, Minnesota Clean Cities, and several EV owners, will be on hand.
EVs offer a variety of benefits, some of which include lower costs-to-own over the life of the vehicle, cleaner air in the community, no emissions, and a smooth, powerful ride.
Event Details – EV Show & Tell Event
• Date: Thursday as part of National Drive Electric Week
• Time: 5–7 p.m.
• Location: Canal Park Lodge, 250 Canal Park Drive, Duluth – North Shore Room and adjacent City of Duluth solar panel/EV charging lot.
• Agenda: Discussion panel from approximately 5–6 p.m.; Opportunities to engage with industry experts and local EV owners; City of Duluth parking lot where the EVs will be parked near charging stations until 7 p.m.
• Free Love Creamery ice cream for attendees sponsored by the electric cooperatives, including a special "Electric Blue" flavor.
• Safety protocols as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed.
For more information about electric vehicles visit www.energywisemn.com and www.PlugIntoMN.com.
Please contact Tami Zaun at 218-326-7152 (or 218-259-4603 on Sept. 30) for more information
