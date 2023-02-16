The strengths of two mining companies are better than one.
PolyMet Mining Corp. and Teck American Inc. on Wednesday announced the two mineral developers have closed a deal on a joint venture.
Under the joint venture, the two companies will together advance development of their nearby critical mineral projects in northeastern Minnesota.
The joint venture is known as NewRange Copper Nickel LLC.
“Successful closing of the joint venture moves NewRange Copper Nickel to the forefront of responsible development of American-sourced critical minerals for the manufacture of clean energy and clean transportation technologies such as battery storage, wind and solar generation and electric vehicles,” Jon Cherry, PolyMet chairman, president and chief executive officer said in a news release.
The joint venture, publicly proposed in July 2022, means the two largest bodies of critical minerals in northeastern Minnesota are now under single management.
PolyMet is developing its NorthMet project near Hoyt Lakes, Minn.
Teck American, a subsidiary of Teck Resources Limited, a Vancouver, B.C.-based natural resources company, is looking to develop its Mesaba deposit, about a mile north of the PolyMet deposit.
Mineral exploration has occurred in the project areas as far back as the 1950s.
Teck said in a news release that the joint venture “creates a path to develop a new domestic supply of critical minerals for the low-carbon transition through responsible mining.”
The two undeveloped deposits hold hundreds of millions of tons of copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metals.
Those are the minerals needed to manufacturer electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines, solar panels, electronics, and modern medical devices.
“This is a transformational kind of moment for these projects, these deposits and even for Minnesota,” Bruce Richardson, NewRange Copper Nickel spokesman said. “It brings these incredible companies in to develop these critical minerals for the clean energy movement. You can’t have batteries, wind turbines and solar panels without these minerals.”
Signage and marketing of NewRange Copper Nickel LLC will soon become visible to the public, Richardson said.
“There’s a new sign going up in front of the building this morning,” Richardson said Wednesday. “It’s an exciting day. There’s new energy.”
Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota executive director, said the joint venture would help the Iron Range lead the way in sustainability.
“The NewRange Copper Nickel joint venture is an exciting development for our region,” Lucas said. “With the prospect of two responsible nonferrous projects on the horizon, the Iron Range sits poised to contribute in critical ways to our state’s sustainable future.”
United Steelworkers (USW) leaders this week had discussions about future labor agreements with Teck and PolyMet, Emil Ramirez, USW District 11 director said.
“We’re looking forward to the joint venture and continuing to have discussions with them moving forward on the NorthMet project and on other projects Teck is exploring in Minnesota,” Ramirez said. “We’ve had a long relationship with Teck in Canada. We’re really excited about getting in on this joint venture and look forward to working with them. It’s a great opportunity to have that relationship with them.”
“It’s exciting news,” John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative said. “We have a relationship with Teck in Canada. “Director Ramirez and I have had a few phone calls with them and they seem like a good company to work with. It’s good for the Iron Range.”
Teck has for years maintained an office in Babbitt.
Together, the NorthMet and Mesaba projects contain about half of the approximate eight-billion ton of critical mineral resources within the Duluth Complex, according to the companies.
The Duluth Complex is one of the world’s largest undeveloped critical minerals reserves.
Combined, the two companies resources hold measured resources of 702 million tons and indicated resources of more than 2.2 billion tons, and additional inferred resources of 441 million tons and more than 1.4 billion tons.
PolyMet currently holds nearly two dozen state and federal permits needed to construct and operate its planned 32,000 ton-per-day mine and processing facility.
A permit to mine and a water discharge permit, both from the state of Minnesota, as well as a federal U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wetlands permit, remain to be obtained, Richardson said.
PolyMet expects to begin production in 2026, according to the company.
Portions of the former LTV Steel Mining Co. taconite processing facility would be used for the project.
Teck said while further studies and community consultations are required to fully-define the long-term development potential of its resource, “Mesaba represents a strategic metal resource for North America.”
Cherry said the joint venture will help move both projects forward.
“We are pleased to have a partner like Teck join us in this transformational venture with its strong balance-sheet, exceptional record of community involvement and sustainable mining practices, and world-class technical and mining capabilities,” said Cherry.
PolyMet and Teck will each have a 50 percent interest in the joint venture.
PolyMet also said it is launching an approximate $200 million rights offering to fund PolyMet’s share of the initial NewRange Copper Nickel work program and other costs and expenses to repay existing Glencore indebtedness.
Glencore, a Switzerland-based global resources developer, is the majority equity holder in the PolyMet project.
Investors have direct access to the NewRange Copper Nickel joint venture as PolyMet Mining Corp.
