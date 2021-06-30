VIRGINIA - Authorities on Wednesday identified Ryan Douglas Moats as the 41-year-old Virginia man who died after “an altercation” over the weekend.
James Marice Edwards, 31, had been arrested on a preliminary manslaughter charge but was released yesterday from custody pending further investigation, according to a news release from the Virginia Police Department.
In a news release on Monday, the local agency said police officers responded at 12:47 a.m. last Saturday to the altercation that occurred at 443 Pine Mill Court. Officers said they found Moats unresponsive and performed CPR and administering Narcan, an overdose reversal spray. (The statement did not identify the victim.) Moats was transported to the Essentia Health Hospital in Virginia and pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.
Police said they determined Moats “was directly involved in the physical altercation,” the statement reads. Officers said Edwards had reportedly fled the scene before they arrived. They found him that early morning several blocks away from Pine Mill Court and took him into custody without incident.
Police said they continue to wait for the official autopsy results from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey County.
