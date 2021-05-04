Franklin School kindergarten students line up to receive sunflower seeds from their teacher Kimberly Wolner Thursday afternoon in Eveleth. The students are learning about plants and will have the opportunity to grow their flowers over the summer.

Franklin School kindergarten students push their sunflower seeds into cups of potting soil as they learned about plants as a class project Thursday afternoon in Eveleth.

Photos by Mark Sauer

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments