HOYT LAKES—Encampment Minerals, Inc. submitted a proposed exploration plan to continue exploring for metallic mineral deposits in St. Louis County, a Minnesota DNR news release said.
Encampment proposes to explore on leased state mineral rights in an area about five miles south of Hoyt Lakes. Encampment has intermittently explored this area of St. Louis County since 2009.
Encampment’s exploration plan proposes conducting borehole pulse electromagnetic geophysical surveys at two drill sites drilled during previous exploration. Encampment proposes to place up to five wire loops in an area surrounding the drill sites. The site crew will place wire loops by hand. No line or brush cutting is required. The proposed plan states that explorers will only transmit electromagnetic pulses with crew on site.
Encampment will post warning signs at drill sites and in areas where the deployed wiring may cross access routes. When Encampment completes the proposed exploration activity, the site crew will reseal exploratory borings following regulations set by Minnesota’s Department of Health.
Upon DNR approval, Encampment has the right to explore state-owned lands consistent with the exploration plan, any stipulations, and applicable laws and rules.
Find a summary report and associated map of the proposed exploration related activities at the DNR’s exploration plan webpage.
