HOYT LAKES—Encampment Minerals, Inc. submitted a proposed exploration plan to continue exploring for metallic mineral deposits in St. Louis County, a Minnesota DNR news release said.

Encampment proposes to explore on leased state mineral rights in an area about five miles south of Hoyt Lakes. Encampment has intermittently explored this area of St. Louis County since 2009.

