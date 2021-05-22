Pessenda is crowned Miss Chisholm 2021

The Chisholm Kiwanis Club hosted the 2021 Miss Chisholm Scholarship Pageant on Friday at Minnesota Discovery Center Amphitheater in Chisholm. Newly crowned Miss Chisholm 2021 Mya Pessenda is pictured above with her court: First Princess Torri Castagneri, Second Princess Ava Baumgard, Little Miss Chisholm Phoenix Konstad and Little Mister Chisholm Phinehus Oskanen.

 Chisholm Kiwanis Club

