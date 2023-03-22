Pervenanze voted as chair of CIRSSD By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE Mar 22, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CIRSSD Board Chair Ryan Pervenanze Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHISHOLM—There is a change in leadership of the Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District Board of Directors.CIRSSD Executive Director Norm Miranda said the board held elections at its meeting on March 15.Officers are as follows: Chair-Ryan Pervenanze of Buhl, Vice Chair-Ron Novoselac of Chisholm, Treasurer-Milan Luzaich of Great Scott, Deputy Treasurer/Secretary-Miranda.The Executive Committee consists of Pervenanze, Novoselac, Luzaich and Marty Serbus of Kinney.The Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District processes wastewater for the communities of Chisholm, Buhl, Kinney and Great Scott. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Institutions Sociology Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Patti J. Hill Jerry Michael Adamich Ernest Walter Ahola Roberta Flynn MI-B dominates BOLD to capture first ever state title, 52-21 Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
