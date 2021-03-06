We must acknowledge the Anishinaabeg people who inhabited this land first in Northern Minnesota. These people include the Cree, Dakota, and Ojibwe.
Shanty boys, the earlier name for lumberjacks, who came into the vast forests of the Lake Superior region in the 1800s, were a rugged lot. The work was exhausting. The weather was unpredictable. The lumber camp food had better be delicious and plentiful or the best workers would move on to a camp with a better cook.
It is hard today to find remains of those grand forests. Minnesota’s “Lost Forty - Scientific and Natural Area” near Bigfork is one such place that gives people an idea of what this land looked like prior to the arrival of the lumber companies. Many of the “Lost Forty’s” red pines are older than the United States.
Another area of remaining old growth forest is in the Lower Peninsula of Michigan near Grayling. Hartwick Pines State Park includes a large stand of historic white pines. In the novel “Black Diamond,” by Michigan author Susan Holtzer, the pines are described as
“towering spires, rising a hundred feet and more, (having) the effect Gothic architects had striven for, with their soaring arches and flying buttresses. A thousand years’ worth of drifting growth and decay carpeted the ground with a thick, soft covering that swallowed sound; the silence was so profound it seemed a physical presence. Gray light filtered through the branches overhead, dappling the scene. Once upon a time you could walk from lake to lake, all the way across the state, and never come out from under these ancient trees.”
What must it have been like to see those majestic original forests!
Eventually, the trees from the seemingly endless forests would be taken down and milled for lumber to build the great cities. Did anyone in the elegant homes or richly paneled offices think about those who harvested that lumber?
Out in the remote winter woods, the lumberjacks worked. Most heavy lumbering was done in the winter when roads in the woods could be coated with ice, allowing the oxen or horses to more easily pull the loaded wagons. Also, the sap in the pine trees does not run in the winter, so that’s when the cutting is easier. Think about the weather: the snow, the cold, the wind, and clothing that is nothing like the fabrics of today. The shanty boys kept working.
Storytelling and singing were two favorite past times for the hearty lumberjacks and river drivers. Among the most iconic of the stories was that of the greatest lumberjack of them all – Paul Bunyan. The stories of Paul and his massive blue ox Babe have shaped the image many of us carry of those early lumberjacks – hearty, powerful, independent.
The stories evolved and changed as the storytellers moved across the continent and many folklorists believe that the story of Paul Bunyan truly began in the lumber camps of the Great Lakes region. According to the great American poet Carl Sandburg, who studied the history of American folk legends, “Paul Bunyan grew up in shanties around the hot stoves of winter, among socks and mittens drying, in the smell of tobacco smoke and the roar of laughter mocking the outside weather.”
In the cold of winter, it’s a good time to recall the lumberjacks.
•••
This story was published in the Duluth News Tribune on February 4, 1971, about a real-life Paul Bunyan.
A Legendary Man
Finns on the Mesabi Range had their own Paul Bunyan, and this forest giant was a real person.
What is heard about Otto Walta is, perhaps, both fact and fiction. So read on and accept what you will.
Walta was born in Finland. He immigrated to the U.S. about 1900 and eventually settled in northern St. Louis County.
Compared to Paul Bunyan he was small – a mere six feet four inches and 240 pounds. He was described as “hard as nails, tough as a bull moose.” He could rip up a good-sized tree by the roots even when he was an old man. And you should have seen him bend a three-inch pry bar into the shape of a fish hook!
In order to dig out stumps at his homestead, legend says he ripped out a rail on the Duluth, Winnipeg and Pacific Railroad tracks. It weighed in at 800 pounds and he carried it back three miles through the woods to his land.
The railroad didn’t even bother to take it back. Usually it took eight men to handle such an iron bar and the logistics of such an effort was just too much for the “sedentary” railroad men to figure out.
Walta was reported to have left Finland to escape the law. If such were true, it only helped enhance the mystery around him.
There never seemed to be any visible sign of earning a living after he spent a couple of winters working in a lumber camp near his homestead. The other men in the camp were said to be in such amazement at his strength that they just stood around watching him. The camp foreman knew that would get them all in trouble, so perhaps he gave Walta money not to come back the next year.
Walta always managed to get along. He ate enough for four, said people who knew him. Once he was observed to drink a pail of milk in one gulp and then immediately down another.
He never learned to speak English.
Otto Walta died at Moose Lake in 1959.
•••
The lumberjacks liked to sing, and many of their favorite melodies and/or words to the songs originated overseas in the British Isles or Scandinavian countries. But unlike those lumberjack songs, the stories of Paul Bunyan were an American creation, folklorists believe. Several states in the U.S. claim Paul Bunyan, so no wonder then that when another country claimed him, it really caused a stir!
In the depth of the Cold War, Russia tried to take Paul Bunyan for their own!
The following comes from the Duluth News Tribune, March 30, 1951.
Now It’s Bunyanovitch!
An earthquake was feared in northern Minnesota yesterday if Paul Bunyan starts spinning in his grave at the thought Russia is claiming he was originally a Russian logger, the secretary of the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce reported.
Helmer Olson said, “It’s fantastic. Why, our country couldn’t exist as it does if Paul Bunyan hadn’t lived and died here!”
Olson and others on the Iron Range were worried by the reported claims of a Vladivostok newspaper, as reported from Tokyo to James Stevens, in Seattle, that Russia was claiming “Paulski Bunyanovitch” as a native Russian.
Stevens is the author of many stories about Paul and his great blue ox Babe. He also denies the Russian claims that Bunyanovitch stories traveled to America by way of Siberia and Alaska.
“Maybe Paul did get restless some nights and step across the Pacific into Russia, but it’s a cinch he never stayed there very long because he did so much here,” Olson further asserted. “Bunyan was looking for fishing worms and digging with a huge hoe and that resulted in the Grand Canyon,” Olson also declared.
And it was Paul who was responsible for the iron ore deposits that became the Iron Range. “If Paul and his loggers were Russians, how can you explain all of the iron filings here from those men sharpening their axes and knives? It took a long time for Paul and his men to get such a heap of those filings as they logged through the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, northern Wisconsin, and northern Minnesota. Then the dust from Babe’s hooves covered up the deposits and they weren’t found again until later prospectors came through.” Olson said.
Olson reminds everyone that the iron ore which comes from those filings goes into all sorts of articles, large and small, used by Americans. “There’s the evidence. Paul Bunyan made sure that we had plenty of steel. We’ve got the evidence.”
•••
And finally, a wonderful story from the Hibbing Daily Tribune, January 8, 1949. The legend of Paul Bunyan never gets old.
Wagon Wheels Across the Atlantic
Did you ever hear about the Minnesota man who once mistook the Atlantic Ocean for the Potomac River?
Well, that’s the yarn about Paul Bunyan, the Minnesota lumberman’s hero, that won first prize last night in an “International Tall Tales” contest sponsored by the Brainerd, Minnesota, Civic Association.
The winner, announced at the Minnesota State Society’s Paul Bunyan Dance in Washington D.C., is Harold B. Jensen, formerly of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. He won a week’s vacation for two at a Minnesota lodge in Paul Bunyan’s logging country.
Jenson’s story, in brief:
Once upon a time, Paul Bunyan was strolling thru the great north woods followed by his faithful blue ox, Babe. He felt the need of a change. A tourist had recently told him the story of George Washington and how that great man had thrown a dollar coin across the Potomac River.
Paul had great respect for George Washington, but had a hankering to make a trip to the Potomac and try this feat for himself. So, packing a small lunch of five roasted pigs, 25 mallards, and 40 bushels of wild rice, he started out.
Paul wasn’t sure how he’d know the Potomac, but decided he would keep his eyes open for the biggest river in the East. When he finally saw a great expanse of water, he was certain that must be the Potomac.
He did not have a dollar, but he did find a farmer’s wagon and removed the four wheels. He threw the first wheel, aiming for it to cross the water. He was embarrassed when the first wheel landed in the water. He threw the second wheel, and again he heard it splash.
But then, on his last two tries, there was no splash of water! He only saw a cloud of dust rise as the wheels fell on the opposite shore.
And to this day, people talk about the two farmers in a small coastal village in France who told about two wagon wheels that suddenly landed from out of the sky! Paul never knew that he had mistaken the Atlantic Ocean for the river.
G.E. Damon and Rolland W. Stoebe, both formerly of Minneapolis, won second and third place prizes.
Also present for the party was Len Costley of International Falls. He has been a lumberjack for nearly 40 years and has impersonated Paul Bunyan for the last 14 years. At six foot, six inches, and carrying a huge double-bitted ax and a giant wallet, both lent by the Bemidji Civic Association, Costley does a great job of portraying the legendary Bunyan. Babe was not in attendance at the dance.
