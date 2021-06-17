HIBBING — An Iron Range public defender has been named to replace longtime Judge Mark M. Starr in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Thursday announced that Bhupesh Pattni, of Virginia, will move into the top seat in the courtroom. Starr retired from his seat earlier this year after serving more than 13 years.
In the news release, Walz described feeling “honored” to appoint the lawyer to judgeship. “Mr. Pattni has a wealth of experience, a sense of duty, and a deep commitment to his community,” he said. “His skills and wisdom will serve him well in his judicial career.”
Pattni most recently worked for the Sixth District Public Defender’s Office and Trenti Law Firm, representing clients on civil litigation, family law, probate, real estate, and felony offenses. He has also represented youth in delinquency, truancy and foster care related cases, and has been active on the Iron Range Mental Health Treatment Court, Equal Justice Committee.
He is also active in the Range Bar Association, and Range Bar Ethics Committee, and is a Law Library Trustee. His community involvement includes serving on the board of directors for the Lyric Center for the Arts and on the Board of Directors for the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.
“Mr. Pattni is a phenomenal addition to the St. Louis County bench,” Flanagan said in the news release. “He possesses a valuable perspective and drive to recognize opportunities to make our justice system fairer and more equitable for all. I am thrilled and hopeful to see him assume this important position.”
Pattni earned his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.
Pattni’s predecessor, Starr, began his legal career in the district in 1982 and was appointed to the bench in 2004 after working as an assistant county attorney in St. Louis County. He was reelected in 2012.
Starr notably presided over the early portions of the Michael Allan Carbo Jr. case, the man is accused in the 1986 cold case murder of Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm, before his retirement.
