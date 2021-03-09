Virginia High School classmates take advantage of Tuesday’s upper 50 degree temperatures by enjoying a parking lot picnic outside the school. A dramatic shift in temperatures are expected to roll through the area bringing snow and rain.

Virginia High School junior Nick Hanson grills hotdogs for his friends outside the school Tuesday afternoon. The parking lot picnic was set up so Hanson and his classmates could enjoy Tuesday’s unseasonably warm weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments