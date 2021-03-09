Virginia High School classmates take advantage of Tuesday’s upper 50 degree temperatures by enjoying a parking lot picnic outside the school. A dramatic shift in temperatures are expected to roll through the area bringing snow and rain.
Virginia High School junior Nick Hanson grills hotdogs for his friends outside the school Tuesday afternoon. The parking lot picnic was set up so Hanson and his classmates could enjoy Tuesday’s unseasonably warm weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.