While there are a lot of folks across the Arrowhead Region who can say they have had a hand in creating or maintaining—or both—various parts of one of the most popular snowmobile trail systems in Minnesota, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who has done more for the sport locally and beyond than DeLyle Pankratz.
Pankratz—who joined his first snowmobile club, the Eveleth Trail Hawks, in 1972—has been blazing thousands of miles of trails for more than five decades.
Literally.
If you’ve spent any time on a snowmobile crisscrossing northeastern Minnesota—particularly the Iron Range—and you haven’t heard of Pankratz, you haven’t been paying attention.
Pankratz was instrumental in the creation of some of the most popular and heavily used trails around, including the 50-plus mile Laurentian Trail, the 15-plus mile Kinney Spur, and more.
In February, the 77-year-old Fayal Township resident was honored on two different Saturdays for his role in the sport: On Saturday, Feb. 18, a plaque was placed at the Loren Filter Shelter off the Laurentian Trail honoring Pankratz. Last Saturday, Feb. 25, another section of trail was dedicated to him: This time the Ely Lake Spur.
While he had heard about the Laurentian dedication, the Ely Lake ceremony was a complete surprise.
“I was totally blown away,” he said. “It was a great day.”
A humble man, Pankratz, while commenting on the Laurentian honor, said the thought that someday his name would be on a plaque on the Laurentian trail, which connects riders traveling north from Virginia to Giant’s Ridge to the west and the Britt area (and the Kinney Spur) to the East, was never a consideration.
“I was excited of course. I never, through the years since (we) started that trail up there, I never had any thoughts (of recognizing) me as being a leader in the development of that trail. It just wasn’t there. It wasn’t in my mind at all. My mind was to build the trail and maintain the trail and have everybody else enjoy it,” Pankratz said.
And that’s exactly what has been happening since it was officially groomed as a snowmobile trail for the first time in 1976. The Laurentian is a destination for thousands of riders each winter. Besides being a favorite among travelers for it’s width and scenic views, it also connects them to many miles of other major trails in the area.
That includes the Kinney spur, which runs north and South, connecting riders coming to and from the central and west range areas to the Laurentian and/or the Taconite Trail, a 165-mile stretch of snowmobile trail that runs from Ely to Grand Rapids and is maintained by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The Taconite Trail runs through or near a bunch of towns and communities including Tower, Lake Vermilion, Side Lake, Nashwauk, Keewatin and more also connects to the 135-mile David Dill/Arrowhead State Trail, which extends from ten miles west of Tower at the intersection with the Taconite State Trail, to Ericsburg, ten miles south of International Falls.
For Pankratz, who was inducted into the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame in 2015, all the time and effort spent on helping to plan, create and maintain so many miles of snowmobile trail in northern Minnesota has been a labor of love.
Since he went for his first snowmobile drive in 1967—on an Evinrude in Mountain Lake, Minn.—he has been hooked on the sport.
“I took a ride on it, and I was committed then. I was gonna have a snowmobile,” he said. “So, when I finished college, we came up here and the first thing I bought—the first major purchase I made when I got up here—was a snowmobile.”
It was a 1969 Moto-Ski Zephyr.
Two years later he was in the Eveleth Trail Hawks Club and that’s when business picked up.
A look at the timeline since then, provided by his daughter Nicole Pankratz:
• In 1974, he came up with the idea of forming an organization that would build a snowmobile trail on the east end of the Iron Range, allowing several communities to connect with the state Taconite Trail. He led nine clubs into forming the Range Trail Committee. One of the main goals of the organization was to research, design, and construct the 31-mile Minnesota Trail Assistance (GIA) funded trail—The Laurentian Trail. The trail officially opened in 1976.
• In 1977, the club started construction of the Kinney spur which runs from Buhl to the Taconite Trail.
• In 1975 he was elected to serve as a director of the board of the International Snowmobile Association (ISA).
• 1977-1979: He was appointed by then Gov. Rudy Perpich to the Governor’s Trail Advisory Committee (GTAC).
• In 1984, he was hired by the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) and charged with developing a winter Recreational Trails program. At one point, he managed all aspects of having seven grooming tractors which groomed trails from Nashwauk-Keewatin to the North Shore Lutsen-Tofte area, and the Cook, Two Harbors and Crane Lake areas. During the programs tenure approximately 2,000 miles of GIA trails, the Taconite State Trail, the Arrowhead State Trail, and the C.J. Ramstead-Northshore Trails were developed.
• He served as lead person in St. Louis County’s role as sponsor for over 900 miles of GIA club developed trails.
• In 1986, he was inducted into the Iron Dog Brigade.
• In 1988, he helped re-establish the Eveleth Trail Hawks club and assisted in development of 25 miles of GIA trails connecting Duluth area trails to Eveleth.
• In 1989: Inducted into the ISA’s Snowmobile Hall of Fame.
• He helped design and construct the snowmobile trail that connects the Eveleth area trails to the Laurentian Trail on the north side of Virginia.
• He has also served in various capacities including chairmanships in the hosting and staging of several snowmobile competitive events such as Iron Range Grass Drags, the World Series of Championship Kitty Cat ice races, the IGA Hardwater Challenge, the Vermilion 500 and 250 races, Giants Ridge Hill Climb and snow cross race, and Path Blazers Trail Maintenance Equipment Expo.
• He has been a certified Youth Snowmobile Safety Volunteer Instructor since 1995.
Pankratz said his motivation was that he always enjoyed challenges.
“It’s been interesting. It’s been a lot of time spent on it, but it was just something that I liked doing. I came from a rural background, and I had some experience with construction, and it just came forward,” he said. “The strength of the trails lies in the fact that they were built by volunteers and maintained by volunteers. People that are dedicated to the sport. And you really saw the dedication that was needed.”
The need for trails, Pankratz said, came about as the sport grew bigger.
“In the early days we were all over the place and we were always exploring. Then as machines got bigger and land issues became more important, we kind of ran the development of the trails. It allowed us to continue a lot of seeing a lot of areas you’d never see by road,” Pankratz said. “We have a great trail system and we have snow every year. It might now always be exactly like we want it or when we want it, but we do have it and so that’s a good thing. That’s what keeps people coming back up here.”
Pankratz is one of those that still rides the trails he helped forge—albeit a little differently than he may have in his younger days.
“I’ve had to cut back because of health problems but I still enjoy riding. Now it’s more oriented towards riding with like Nicole (Pankratz) my daughter and my great-granddaughter Vivian, who’s eight years old, she enjoys riding,” he said. “We can’t go as far anymore because riding double but it’s still very enjoyable.”
He added that the popularity of the sport goes up and down, and that current supply issues for new sleds have led to a resurgence in vintage sleds.
Pankratz said he’d like to see another part of the sport look to the past for inspiration.
“My only wish is we’d have more emphasis on family and youth. I wish we would emphasize that more again like it was in the old days,” Pankratz said. “When we cut the Laurentian Trail the youngest person that was out there on one of our major cuts was four years old. They were four years old, and they were helping pull brush off the trail.”
