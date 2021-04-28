Hibbing High School key club members Brielle Babich passes a takeout box filled with pancakes and sausage to Dallas Swart as part of an assembly line operation which included fellow club members Olivia Sallila and Maggie Trenberth filling the boxes with food. Key Club is a youth branch of the Kewanis Club and they were helping the Kewanis members feed hundreds of hungry community members as part of the charity organizations annual fundraiser.
Hibbing Kewainis members cooked thousands of pancakes Wednesday at the Memorial Building in Hibbing for the charity organizations annual community pancake feed. Proceeds from the fundraiser are used to support local needs though the year.
