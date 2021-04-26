Assumption Catholic School 6th graders Alexa Bougalis, Noah Bigelow, McGuire Persson, and Emma Kangas paint a pair of zebra’s Monday morning in the school hallway as they and the rest of their classmates get ready to stage a spring musical about Noah’s Arc. The 6th graders are working in shifts to paint the animals two by two when they have time between class periods. School administrators are finalizing plans to stage the annual production in a COVID-19 safe fashion.

(Above) Assumption Catholic School 6th grader Alexa Bougalis fills in the nose of a zebra she’s painting along with three classmates as they get ready for the school’s spring program about Noah’s Arc.

photos by Mark Sauer

