COTTON — Three Iron Range residents were arrested just north of Cotton Monday after law enforcement officials discovered over one pound of suspected fentanyl in the vehicle they were traveling in.
According to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department investigators assigned to the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) arrested Trisco Rondell Cooks, 35, of Chisholm, Cole Alexander Heyn, 24, of Hibbing, and Chloe Ceanna Villebrun, 21, of Hibbing, after executing a search warrant on a vehicle traveling from the Chicago area to the Iron Range.
The traffic stop took place along Highway 53 in Ellsburg Township at approximately 9:30 a.m, after an ongoing narcotics investigation indicated that Cooks was transporting illegal narcotics to the Iron Range from the Chicago, Ill. area. At the time of the traffic stop, Cooks was found to be driving a company owned vehicle registered to “We Dat Rentals,” a local business that Cooks owns and operates in the Hibbing and Chisholm area.
According to the release, following the traffic stop a search warrant was executed on the vehicle, at which time over one pound of suspected fentanyl was found to have been concealed in the vehicle, along with evidence of illegal marijuana use.
Cooks was subsequently arrested and lodged in the St. Louis County Jail with charges pending for first-degree sales of a controlled substance and importing controlled substances across state borders.
Both Heyn and Villebrun were arrested and booked with charges pending for controlled substance sales and possession.
According to information from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is a Schedule II controlled substance that is similar to morphine but about 100 times more potent. Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage and one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people, according to the DEA.
In the news release, it was stated that LSVOTF would like to thank the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, The Eveleth Police Department K9 team, and the MN BCA for their assistance during this incident.
The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) is the new title recently assigned to the former Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task force (LSDVCTF).
This specific incident was initiated by an investigator assigned to the LSVOTF office in Hibbing, which is part of the large multi agency and cooperative effort that serves all of Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin.
The LSVOTF consists of members from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office; the Duluth, Hibbing, Virginia, and Superior Police Departments; Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (BATFE), MN National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
The task force focuses on comprehensive enforcement of controlled substance laws, seizing illegal firearms, fugitive apprehension, and assisting partner agencies with investigating violent crime within the members’ respective jurisdictions. Funding for the LSVOTF is primarily through a grant from the State of Minnesota, Office of Justice Programs.
