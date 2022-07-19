COTTON — Three Iron Range residents were arrested just north of Cotton Monday after law enforcement officials discovered over one pound of suspected fentanyl in the vehicle they were traveling in.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department investigators assigned to the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) arrested Trisco Rondell Cooks, 35, of Chisholm, Cole Alexander Heyn, 24, of Hibbing, and Chloe Ceanna Villebrun, 21, of Hibbing, after executing a search warrant on a vehicle traveling from the Chicago area to the Iron Range.

