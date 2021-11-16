HIBBING — AT&T cell service in the Hibbing area is down as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. This means anyone with an AT&T cell phone needing to contact 911 from the Hibbing area will need to do so from a land line or a cell phone with an alternate carrier. AT&T has informed the Sheriff's Office that they are aware of the issue but do not yet have an estimated time when repairs will be complete.
