A loon and two chicks swim through choppy water on Bailey's Lake in Virginia. the Minnesota State Bird family has been attracting a lot of attention for bird watchers and nature lovers.

A loon stretches it's wings after surfacing on Bailey's Lake in Virginia. It's mate was swimming close by along with two chicks. The family has been attracting a lot of attention from nature lovers.

