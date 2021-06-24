A loon and two chicks swim through choppy water on Bailey's Lake in Virginia. the Minnesota State Bird family has been attracting a lot of attention for bird watchers and nature lovers.
A loon stretches it's wings after surfacing on Bailey's Lake in Virginia. It's mate was swimming close by along with two chicks. The family has been attracting a lot of attention from nature lovers.
