VIRGINIA—The annual “Open Water” show and jazz guitarist Sam Miltich are back at Lyric Center for the Arts.
The art exhibit opens Thursday, May 4, in the Lyric Center Gallery. An open house reception is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, with Miltich performing 7-8:30 p.m.
Miltich is a self-taught jazz guitarist born and raised in the woods of northern Minnesota. Lyric operations manager Lindsey Bergan said, “Sam burst on the scene in his teens as a young lion of gypsy jazz, joining Paul Mehling’s Hot Club of San Francisco and touring internationally with the world-renowned Robin Nolan Trio. Sam’s fluid and instinctive sound has graced hundreds of stages, from small towns on the Iron Range to New York’s Lincoln Center.”
In addition to playing with his own band, the Clearwater Hot Club, Miltich records and performs with Minneapolis-based jazz musicians. He also hosts a weekly “Jazz at the VFW” night in his hometown of Grand Rapids.
The “Open Water” exhibit has become a spring tradition at the Lyric Center. On May 4 the 18th annual “Open Water” exhibit will feature more than a dozen artists and will run through May and June.
Artists included in this year’s display are Jane Wertanen, Margie Kent, Sandra Markovich, Pamella Schultz, Cheryl Carlson, Serenity Crego, Bethany Jackson, Kris B. Nelson, Regina Swanson, Marissa Strawser, Jim DeVries, Henry Forcelle, Tracy Mattson, Kim Gross, Olivia
Hoppe and more.
The gallery opens at 11 for viewing Thursday-Saturday, closing at 3 during normal hours.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.