miltich

Sam Miltich, a jazz guitarist from Grand Rapids, will perform at the Lyric May 11.

 Online Photo

VIRGINIA—The annual “Open Water” show and jazz guitarist Sam Miltich are back at Lyric Center for the Arts.

The art exhibit opens Thursday, May 4, in the Lyric Center Gallery. An open house reception is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, with Miltich performing 7-8:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments