Venessa Peterson, 9, works on a water color flower while her sister Rosa, 7, makes a rainbow during a Friday youth open art day at the Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia. The art center is planning a strong fall season of artistic opportunities when school is back with details to be posted on their website, lyriccenteronline.org.

Seven-year-old Rosa Peterson works on her rainbow drawing while taking part in an art class with her sister Vinessa at the Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia.

