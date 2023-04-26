VIRGINIA—The job hunt, for those seeking a career change or part-time or seasonal work, just got a whole lot easier.
That will be the case on Thursday, anyway, with nearly 80 employers from across the Iron Range seeking employees of all skill levels planted all in one spot.
This year’s annual Iron Range Job Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, will be a one-stop-shop to explore available jobs in a variety of fields including health care, mining, customer service, communications, the judicial system, emergency services, engineering, city and county services, financial services, and education.
The event is a chance for job seekers to meet face-to-face with employers. Those looking for employment are encouraged to dress as though attending a job interview.
“The fact remains. It is a job seeker’s market,” said Teresa Appelwick, president of the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce. “There is something for everyone.”
There will be a resource area, where attendees can receive free resume guidance, interview tips and have headshots updated, Appelwick said.
“We cut through a lot of barriers that make looking for a job or getting advice intimidating at this event,” she added.
The job fair will also feature four free “Job Seeker” classes.
“Making Social Media Work For Your Job Search,” from 10:15 to 11 a.m., will provide tips on how to use social media in job searches.
“Hireability—Why Didn’t Get the Job?”—set for 11:15 a.m. to noon—will offer a chance to connect with human resources experts.
“Customer Service Skills and Tips,” from 12:15 to 1 p.m., will offer important information about customer service.
“Second Chance Hiring,” from 1:15 to 2 p.m., will focus on how job seekers can be successful in finding employment without letting their past hold them back.
Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency and Arrowhead Transit will provide no-cost service to and from the job fair on all routes in town, including the Hibbing-Virginia route.
The event will also include a 9 a.m. human resources presentation for employers with Arrowhead Human Resources Association at 9 a.m.
“The programming that runs through the day serves a broad spectrum of job seeker,” Appelwick said. “If you are actively searching for a new position, come down. If you are even mildly curious about what opportunities exist, this is a chance to chat with an array of people who are ready to meet their next employee.”
Sustaining sponsors of the job fair are Essentia Health and U.S. Steel.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.