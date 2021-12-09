BUHL — A 79-year-old Cook woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday after two vehicles collided at southbound Highway 169 and County Road 25, a Minnesota State Patrol incident report states.
A 2010 Ford Explorer driven by Gloria Jean Brandt of Cook and a 2008 Ford F150 driven by Mark Jeffrey Hallich of Cook collided around 1:45 p.m. Both vehicles were southbound on a wet Highway 169 near County Road 25 just east of Buhl.
Brandt, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health-Virginia. Hallich was not injured, according to the State Patrol.
