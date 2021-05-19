WHITE TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Babbitt woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday after the vehicle she was driving struck a moose on Highway 135 near the Mesabi Trail, a Minnesota State Patrol report said.

Barbara Ann Wellington, who was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, struck the moose that was standing in the roadway’s southbound lanes around 11:30 p.m. Wellington, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was taken to Essentia Health Northern Pines.

The moose was deceased when troopers and local law enforcement arrived on scene, a State Patrol official said.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Hoyt Lakes Ambulance and Embarrass Fire Department assisted at the scene.

