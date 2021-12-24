There are big smiles this Christmas in Heaven.
The biggest though, I’m certain, belongs to my dear, old faithful friend, Les.
“Ol’ Faithful” was the nickname he gifted to me back during our beautiful decade of friendship. But it was Les who lived up to the name in the fullest — always true and devoted to goodness; steadfast in his kindness to others; selfless as could be.
So, the man who spread joy and humanity on Earth for 90 lovely, too-short years, is surely up there grinning wide at the benevolence happening down here.
It brought Les joy, I’m confident, when my sweet friend Katelyn took it upon herself to do what I could not this holiday season.
Photos of a tree at Virginia’s Children’s Memorial Park, adorned with pretty blue and silver ornaments, popped into my phone one day during early December. Last year Katelyn and I had hauled ladders to the park, and together we’d decorated the tree, dedicated to the memory of Nicole Hanna, with shiny baubles and ornaments depicting her favorite of creatures, dolphins.
Trimming the tree had become a winter tradition. But this time around, I’d be unable to participate.
A tumble down some outdoor concrete steps in late-October had resulted in a nice trimalleolar fracture. The serious ankle injury, involving three separate bone breaks, had required surgery with installation of several plates and screws, and a good eight weeks, at least, of putting no weight on the right foot.
Outfitted with a cast to the knee, hobbling and hopping along on a severely sprained and braced-up left ankle/foot with assistance of a walker, well — I was in no shape to do much of anything.
But Katelyn took care of Nic’s tree, bringing out the ornaments she’d stored away the past year and surprising me with texted photos showing her clandestine work of beautifully decking the branches.
Along with dolphins, Katelyn hung Christmas bulbs adorned with cardinals in honor of Nicole’s dad’s heart donor, Ryan, a giving young man from Kansas also gone too soon, also memorialized, with a tile, at the park.
But she didn’t stop there.
Katelyn added her own touch to the tree — a beautiful, red heart-shaped ornament. It symbolized Nic’s dad, Bill, who died of cancer in January, Katelyn said, explaining that she wanted all three “to be together” for Bill’s first Christmas with the others in Heaven — father, daughter and donor of life.
I’m sure they were all smiling from above, greatly appreciating the gesture of remembrance and the compassionate act of goodwill of a friend to another who was grieving each their losses.
But I know a great big smile also lit the heavenly face of dear Les, who deeply loved when people were kind-hearted. He’d never understood how humans could be so intolerable or cruel to each other. Kindness and goodness were the only way to be in his book.
And, so, I have no doubt Les has been happy to witness other beautiful acts of grace aimed toward a girl more accustomed to providing care than accepting it.
Like the way loved ones, near and far, and the Range community have reached out with graciousness and assistance:
• Katelyn (at it from the start) going out of her way to supply me with comfy clothing to wear at the hospital and to replace those cut off after the accident; a cozy blanket for soothing while in Duluth and beyond; and other necessities and comforts.
• Chantel sending a care package from St. Paul, filled with goodies for the mind, body and soul.
• Heather running to get things from stores I couldn’t shop at myself during holiday time and keeping me calm at moments of distress.
• Visits at the rehabilitation center from friends, some of the canine variety; texts, calls, messages filled with warmth and caring; donations to an online fundraiser created by loving friends.
Les, a man of great faith, would positively embrace the outpouring of prayers sent up — prayers from northern Minnesota all the way to Wichita. He would so greatly appreciate Father Brandon and the wonderful family of Holy Spirit Catholic Church for not only their prayerful support but that of an unexpected and generous financial early Christmas gift.
I read once that you just never know who may have prayed for you and how those prayers may have saved you and yet you are none the wiser. This I believe with all my heart.
Through this whole, ongoing ordeal, however, I believe nothing has made the gentle, old faithful soul of my friend Les beam brighter than having three of his favorite girls together, again.
One can only stay in the hospital and assisted living/rehab facility with broken bones for so long before being booted. But when you are unable to navigate the many stairs that are the only way into your residence, you need somewhere to go.
After many nights of agonizing over where I would go, a true “God thing” occurred. The Christmas miracle came by way of an invite from Les’ most compassionate family to recover at the Haugen home in Eveleth.
Thirty-six-year-old Missy and her parents, Cheryl and Larry, know a thing or two about medical tribulations. At age 26, Missy was diagnosed with a form of muscular dystrophy called Limb-Girdle (LGMD), a disease that causes muscle weakness mostly in the shoulder and hip areas.
Her house is accessible for the power wheelchair she uses — from the obstacle-free shower to the outdoor ramp.
And so, with a thankful and relieved heart, I accepted the gracious offer, moving in for a temporary stay the day before Thanksgiving.
Les, or “Papa” as he is known to Missy and Cheryl, was irrefutably smiling from ear to ear.
I’ve since been overwhelmed with their kindness and goodness and loving care. But it’s no surprise, really. After all, Papa always led by example, making everyone around him better, kinder, gentler (and funnier) people with his contagious good nature and tenderheartedness.
Rather than let LGMD get her down, Missy had decided several years ago that the best way to lift her own spirits is to do acts of kindness for others, such as delivering dinners to local firefighters, law enforcement and first responders.
Her lovely home is not only a safe place to stay as I convalesce. It is a warm and welcoming spot because of the people (and two sweet, loving little “therapy” dogs) inside.
The bigger, more beautiful gift to come from this journey is the gift of time together.
One day, I know, the memory of the pain and discomfort from this injury will fade. What will remain: The deepened bond among friends who, truly, are family, and whom I love and appreciate so much.
A “God thing” — 100 percent. But, I keep thinking, I would not be a bit surprised if Les had something to do with putting some of these pieces together.
“Someday I’ll do something for you,” Les always insisted when I helped my neighbor-turned-faithful-old-friend with the simplest of things from age 80 until God took him home shortly after his 90th birthday in 2007.
During the past month — in the spirit of Les — good keeps spreading, and it's delightful to see the best in people twinkling at this time of year like the lights of the season.
Like the day my friend Jen, a cancer survivor with a heart of gold, purchased and had Snickers pizzas delivered to us as an expression of thoughtfulness and to offer some respite to my hosts.
Every so often, “elves” keep showing up, stepping in to lend a giving hand despite their own troubles. One of the greatest gifts a person can give, after all, is that of human kindness.
For all the kindness shown to me, I could not be more grateful.
When I’m back on my feet — literally — I can’t wait to pay it all forward, no matter the season.
And I know Les will be up there, taking it all in, loving every moment — the light from his big smile shining down brightly like a Christmas star in Heaven.
