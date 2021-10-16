On the Road to Bengal

Northern Minnesota has been experiencing a long, beautiful autumn. The colors of the ferns, sumac, rushes and trees have all been wonderful. Whether you just look through your window or take a “leaf-peeping” drive, you can enjoy the wonderful season.
Joe and I took a drive last week to one of our favorite places, Beauty Mountain Road south of Hibbing. Then we wandered a few other roads in that area. I thought about the nearby community of Bengal while we were driving and decided that I should do a little research about it.
Bengal is located at the intersection of Stuart Road and County Road 944, on the line between St. Louis County and Itasca County. As the crow flies, it is almost directly west of Silica about two miles.
The very good book “Yesterdays in Lynwood – Silica – Bengal” was my go-to source for learning much about this area over the years. Compiled in the 1980s by an excellent committee of people in those communities, this book contains lots of first-person accounts and photos. It is a favorite of mine. By capturing this information before it disappeared, I and many others are forever grateful to the committee.
The following is taken from an account written by Madeline Parris LeFebvre.
In the year 1919, the Parris family made their first permanent residence in Bengal. At this time, Bengal was a railroad stop with a railroad depot, a section house (used by the men who took care of this section of the railroad) and a school house. At that time only eight families were living on their homesteads. All of them were on the shores of or near a lake, Tank Lake, Beauty Lake, and Little Island Lake. There were only logging roads between the neighbors and all of them were about one or two miles from the railroad station.
There were many nationalities in this small isolated community, but I think the Finns and Swedes predominated. My father was French, my mother German and Swedish. The Haitos, Lindbergs, and Hills were Finnish. The Johnsons and Dahlquists were Swedish. The Kellys were Irish. At one time, everyone got quite excited when the Greek section boss brought home to Bengal a pretty Greek girl who could not speak English at all.
These people were all patriotic Americans, even Mr. Haito who had a hard time getting his naturalization papers, but with the help of my father he finally got the papers. The farms were two or more miles apart, so there was not a lot of visiting. However, when it was necessary, the neighbors always helped each other.
They were extremely hard-working people and kept their children busy with farm chores. These people were honest and most of the time they were law-abiding…except for a little “poaching” when they needed fresh meat. Then everyone kept on the lookout for game wardens and would warn their neighbors. There were many stories of how they outwitted the game warden, but once in a while someone would get caught.
Most of them had only a little formal education, but they all wanted their children to go to school and have an easier life and a better one than their parents.
In the years between 1905 and 1919 there were many small logging camps all around Bengal. When the big trees were all cut and shipped out to make lumber, the camps moved on and gradually the homesteads were purchased and turned into farms. The first settlers could usually find enough timber around to build their first log homes and barns and saunas.
When times were bad, the farmers had enough trees to cut for pulpwood which they sold for a little income. Chris Johnson had a small farm, but his chief income came from working on the railroad. Mr. Dahlquist was a painter and managed his farm between his painting jobs. Sometimes people earned extra income working on the county road.
There was also a “secret occupation” which was quite profitable. This was the era of Prohibition. Two or three of the settlers had a very good secret recipe for “moonshine” which they made and sold to local people at a very reasonable price. Mr. Johnson on Little Island Lake was known to have the best. He was a bachelor and lived quietly by the lake. He was known to be clean and immaculate. He had his own select customers, all of them very satisfied. Mr. Haito also had his group of customers.
Aside from what was needed for their own family, the farmers sold everything their small farms produced. Vegetables, cream, eggs, and butter were carefully packed in their car or truck and sold in the open market in Hibbing or door to door. My father had favorite customers that he would go to see regularly. Many of the farmers who had good herds of cows sold cream to the Island Farm Creamery in Hibbing. In the winter, men got together and helped each other with the butchering. Whatever meat was left over from their family’s needs was sold.
In the “good old days,” my mother and father would often walk to the nearest dance where square-dancing and the two-step were popular and enjoyed by the attending loggers, farmers, railroad workers, and anyone else passing through the area. There was always someone who could play the fiddle, sometimes even two or three fiddlers were available. There was also often a banjo or two. My father was a very good “caller” for the square dances. When the dancers got too tired from the swift dances, they would slow down for a waltz. There was one room in the host’s house reserved for coats, and it was not unusual for two or three babies to be snuggled down in them.
One big party I still remember was at my Grandma Graff’s when she got her new home. She invited everybody at Bengal and Lynwood to see her new house which had hardwood floors just perfect for dancing. The children watched the dancers from the stairway. There must have been sixty or more adults. The two big rooms had four squares of dancers and the rest were singing and watching from the chairs around the room. The big long kitchen table was heaped with sandwiches and cakes made by all the good cooks who brought their prize recipes. My Grandfather Graff brewed very good beer, and as the night wore on, the party got quite loud. There was always a good neighbor to help see that those who had a little too much to drink got home safely.
There were public dances also at Goodland, although many times in those years the road between Bengal and Goodland was ankle deep in mud or piled high with snow drifts. In the summertime, the big clubhouse at Goodland would be jammed with dancers young and old. Many a romance flourished at those dances.
When the children went to school, the social events centered around the schoolhouse. There were raffles and basket socials and school programs and picnics. The Christmas program was the best with the children doing recitations and singing songs. Always Santa Claus (my father often played Santa) arrived with gifts and candy. Everyone came to this program, and even the section crew came and helped to sing Silent Night.
Children also looked forward to the end of the schoolyear with its big picnic. At one of these, held in the evening, we had a huge bonfire. We roasted wieners and everyone brought goodies from home to share.
The baseball games at Goodland also saw many Bengal families attending. Everyone gathered before the game at the Setinich store which had the best ice cream cones and just about anything else you wanted in candy, pop, groceries, and small hardwares. The store was also a good place to hear the latest gossip and was certainly a meeting place for young people.
In the very early years, people traveled by horse and wagon and, in the winter, horse and sleigh. In the summer, neighbors would row across a lake to visit or borrow tools. The logging roads were rough and narrow, but people walked through the dense forests in all kinds of weather.
The Great Northern and the D.M. & I.R. railroad stopped daily at the depot. Besides picking up passengers, the railroad brought mail, packages, and freight. The depot was often busy at the times around the train arrivals with people coming or going, including people and businesses picking up or dropping off catalog orders. Every family had a Sears catalog. The depot was also the place to learn the latest news and gossip. Everyone knew the train people, especially the conductors who were very friendly. In the early years, doctors often came by train to treat someone gravely ill. It was not uncommon for a doctor to come from Bovey by train to assist a mother when her baby arrived.
The arrival of the first Ford motorcar made life easier for everyone, although my father had to keep his first car on the Lindberg farm because our road was impassable. When he sold our farm’s produce, he had to first load all of the vegetables into a boat, row across Tank Lake, and then carry the produce to our car. He would then use Lindberg Road out to the county road to go to the market in Hibbing. Eventually the county built a new road running from the corner of the Porteous farm to the Haitos farm at Beauty Lake. My father and his team of horses worked all summer on that road and when it was finished we could keep our car on our own land. It was a beautiful road, wide with two big hills that made winter skiing a pleasure. Even so, in the early spring, once in a while a car would get stuck in the mud. But, since the cars were small and light, it only took two or three people to get them on the road again. I remember coming home from a Goodland dance and our car got stuck in the mud. By the time we girls got the car back on stable ground, our shoes and silk stockings were ruined.
There were no telephones in Bengal, so when an accident occurred or a house burned, there was very little anyone could do about it. The first big fire I remember was the Lindberg house, a large two-story frame building, the nicest house in the community. They were not home at the time. The second fire was even more tragic. The Dahlquist house burned on a cold night in January. In that fire, the family lost their little boy and Mrs. Dahlquist almost lost her life trying to save her son.
Charles Graff was my mother’s second oldest brother. He was known as a great trapper and hunter and knew all the woods around Bengal and other areas in northern Minnesota. We never tired of listening to his stories. We never knew if all of the stories were true, but we listened spellbound. My sister, brother and I (this was before the rest of the children were of school age) had to walk to school nearly two miles on a road with no houses. We were always on the lookout for wild animals. Charles told us that if we saw a wolf we were to take off one of our shoes and drag it and the wolf would slink away! Even without wolves to worry about, that walk was a frightening experience, especially in the winter when it was cold and snow drifts made it very hard to get to school on time.
In 1921, my father bought the adjoining forty acres and built a larger two-room log house. This one was much closer to the school. This is where the “new road” came past and we could more easily visit friends in Lynwood and Goodland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.