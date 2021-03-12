MOUNTAIN IRON — It’s been a few years since the old Mountain Iron-Buhl school brimmed with life.
Aside from the gym being used for occasional practices and activities, the building in downtown Mountain Iron has mostly sat vacant since the new MI-B seventh to 12th grade school opened adjacent to Merritt Elementary during the 2018-2019 school year.
But the old school is on the verge of possibly hosting student activity once again following the recent sale of the building.
The MI-B School Board at the end of February approved a $40,000 purchase agreement with three buyers from northwestern Wisconsin, who have a trifold plan for the structure, including using gym space to host AAU basketball tournaments.
The offer virtually “came out of the blue,” said Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson.
The district officially closed the old building in April 2019 for it to be appraised and listed for sale and has been paying utilities on the building, mostly minimal heating during the winter.
MI-B had also enlisted the help of its consultant, Gary Cerkvenik, and the district was working with Greg Follmer Commercial Real Estate of Duluth.
However, due to a lack of offers, at the end of December the board voted to turn off the heat and shut down the building. It was about to do so when the recent offer was made, Engebritson said.
The timing was perfect, she said.
"Over the last couple years we've had people who have approached us about possible leases, but nothing ever panned out,” said School Board Member Jesse White, also a member of the building and grounds committee.
But the district wanted to sell rather than lease.
“I, for one, was pretty adamant that at the end of the day the school district shouldn't be in the landlord business," he said. "In fact, we had just had yet another serious conversation about the situation a week before these people put in an offer."
Two of the new owners, Shadly and Brittany Nelson, attended the board’s Feb. 22 meeting via Zoom. Shadly Nelson, owner of Nelson Industrial Coatings of Bennett, Wis., said the couple is 50 percent partners with Tony Roffers, owner of Solon Springs Concrete in Solon Springs, Wis.
Nelson spoke briefly about their intentions for the building.
“We feel the building has many opportunities,” including using the gym for AAU basketball club practices and tournaments. Their plan is to update and expand gym space for that purpose, he said.
He and Roffers also have a business plan that includes converting part of the building into 10 apartments. The remaining space could be leased to commercial businesses, Nelson said.
AAU boys and girls tournaments are held across the state, although mostly in the metro area, from April to July.
Tournaments bring much business to an area through lodging, fuel, and food, Nelson noted.
Follmer said his commercial real estate business has financially vetted the new owners, who are paying in cash.
Nelson, who told the Mesabi Tribune he was not ready to speak further on the project, said during the meeting he also plans to work with Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation to assist with grants or low-interest loan incentives for businesses looking to locate in the structure.
"I liked what I heard from the buyers and it was really a no brainer to approve the sale,” White said. “It's fantastic that someone came along and the building will be used. They have some interesting ideas and plans, so hopefully it all works out.
“I definitely don't want to see an empty building sitting there, and I'm sure the residents of downtown Mountain Iron don't want that either. So this is a win for all."
White added that he was in high school when the two districts consolidated to form MI-B.
"I think it's pretty neat that the city of Buhl recently found a buyer for the Martin Hughes school there and now the old Mountain Iron high school will be in private hands as well,” he said.
Last fall, a private buyer purchased the school in Buhl to use for training dogs for detection of medical issues and substances.
“I was there for all the battles that took place when the district was opening and closing the two buildings, trying to decide which one to keep as the high school,” White said. “I know they are just buildings, but it was still an emotional time. So now, all these years later, to see both buildings still being used is pretty cool."
