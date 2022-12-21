Bois Forte Land Map

The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and the nonprofit Ely Folk School recently finished a two-year project to create a map containing more than 100 Anishinaabe names of historic places in northeastern Minnesota.

TOWER—The town of Tower, incorporated in 1889 to support the nearby Soudan mine, may have been named after mining financier Charlemagne Tower.

Tower, however, has another established name: Ganisha-Zagiwunkodena.

