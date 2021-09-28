DULUTH — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened early Tuesday morning in Duluth.
St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies investigating suspicious activity in Duluth’s Morgan Park neighborhood attempted to stop an ATV with two male passengers that was driving in a wooded area near Commonwealth Avenue and Idaho Street around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the BCA.
The two men fled on the ATV with deputies in pursuit. A K9 deputy eventually located the men in a nearby wooded area at approximately 2:30 a.m. At one point shortly thereafter, one of the deputies discharged their weapon, striking and injuring one of the men.
Deputies provided medical aid at the scene. The man was then transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released into custody. Jesse Logan Ferrari, 29, of Duluth, was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on probable cause Fleeing and Obstruction with Force. The other person on the ATV was questioned and released.
St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies do not wear body cameras and there is no squad camera footage of the incident.
The BCA investigation is in its very early stages.
More information, including information about the deputy who fired their weapon, will be available once initial interviews are complete.
Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.
