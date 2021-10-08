October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time when healthcare providers and others raise awareness to the importance of early screening as a tool in fighting breast cancer.
In 2021 an estimated 281,550 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and an estimated 2,650 men will be diagnosed with new cases of invasive breast cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).
Dr. Lloyd Ketchum, an oncologist with Essentia Health, Hibbing and Duluth, talked about the importance of screening such as mammography to diagnose breast cancer in its early stages.
“Early screening is very helpful, because it allows us to find breast cancers at an earlier stage and before they spread, and prevents less intrusive treatments, and a decrease of them dying from the cancers,” Ketchum said.
In general, Ketchum continued, there are some different thoughts on the frequency of mammography.
“As a general rule, I suggest that people get a mammogram every year,” he said.
With the challenges of COVID, Ketchum said some women have fallen behind on their mammograms, because they’ve avoided being in places where there are a lot of people,
“We encourage women to get caught up on mammographic screening — it’s a good strategy,” Ketchum concluded.
Christine Walters, a registered radiologic technologist at the Fairview Range Breast Center also weighed in on the topic. Walters is a member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, and has received additional training, and met standards in computed tomography and mammography.
“Two critical ways to catch cancer early are by getting a yearly mammogram and just simply being aware of your body,” Walters said in an email. “Doing self breast exams after your menstrual cycle is important, as well as listening to your body and being your own advocate.”
If you feel any palpable abnormality in your breast tissue, Walters recommends that you be seen right away.
Some signs to watch out for include an inverted nipple, or nipple discharge - especially red should be looked at right away.
Walters offers the following advice to reduce your chance of breast cancer.
“Diet and exercise helps your body in many ways, including your breasts,” she said. “Obese women are more likely to have breast cancer. Women who don’t take any extra hormones are also at a lower risk. Lowering your alcohol consumption is also another controllable factor in reducing breast cancer.”
At what age should women begin self-checks? How about mammograms?
“I would say letting girls know as soon after getting their first menstrual cycle that checking themselves for any lumps is important,” Walters said.”Males should know how to check themselves as well.”
Walters said the Fairview Range Breast Center strongly recommends women get yearly mammograms starting at age 40; however the facility has had many 30-year olds come in and at least want to get a baseline mammogram.
“We typically do not do breast (x-ray) images on anyone younger than 30,” she noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.