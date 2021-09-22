COOK — A reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery (NWFA) in honor of the following artists who created all the multimedia work for the traveling northeast Minnesota exhibit “Ancient Cedars Trail: An Artistic Exploration.”
Jim Devries – Britt
Jordan Gawboy - Tower
Pamela Davis, Nancy Ensley, Wendy Rouse – Ely
Jeff Argir, Louise Laakso Lundin – Hibbing
Linda Glisson, Margie Helstrom, Sue Rauschenfels, Nan Stubenvoll – Duluth
Celebrate these artists by visiting NWFA Gallery in Cook at 210 S. River St. adjacent to Dreamweaver Day Spa and Salon.
Supportive memberships in this non-profit arts organization begin at $25. Contact NWFA by email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com and the website is NWFAMN.ORG and FaceBook of course.
