COOK — The popular Bluegrass band "Monroe Crossing" will perform in Cook on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Cook Community Center located at 510 Gopher Dr. at the Doug Johnson Recreation Center.
The warm up begins at 6 p.m. with “The Beefeaters,” Eric Pederson, Mike Randolph and Anna Marie on vocals.
Advance tickets are $20 and are available at the Northwoods Friends of the Arts (NWFA) Gallery at 210 S. River St. Contact by email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com. To order by phone call 218-780-6510 or 218-750-1989. Tickets at the door cost $25.
Please attend this concert in support of NWFA, a nonprofit arts organization inspiring, nurturing and celebrating the arts in the region of Cook for eleven years. The current gallery exhibit at 210 S. River St. in Cook MN is called “Up North” by Sue Anderson Rauschenfels. Inquire online at NWFAMN.ORG or email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.