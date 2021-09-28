COOK — Due to the rising numbers of COVID cases in the region Northwoods Friends of the Arts board of directors made the tough decision to postpone receptions for the Ancient Cedars Exhibit on Sept. 30th and the Susan Martin Memorial Member Show receptions scheduled for Friday Oct. 8th. The Ancient Cedars traveling exhibit concludes at the gallery in Cook, MN.
The Susan Martin Memorial Member Show begins on Oct. 7 and concludes on Oct. 29. NWFA members are the stars of the show in October each year at 210 S. River St. next to Dream Weaver Salon and Spa. Members have the opportunity to display and sell artwork and crafts without paying rent during the month of October each year. The gallery will be open from 10 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Saturday hours begin at 9 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. NWFA has been inspiring, nurturing and celebrating the arts in Cook for eleven years! Find information at the website, NWFAMN.ORG and email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com.
