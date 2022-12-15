Nurses across Minnesota will be staying on the job.
About 15,000 nurses at 15 medical facilities have overwhelmingly ratified new labor contract agreements with employers, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced Wednesday.
Nurses at Essentia Health and St. Luke’s in Duluth are along MNA-represented nurses covered under the new three-year deals.
“With these contracts, the staffing levels set by our hospital executives will never get worse than they are today, as nurses won a new voice in the process and better protections to appeal for the safe staffing levels we need,” Mary Turner, Minnesota Nurses Association president said in a news release. “This is a historic victory for nurses and patients at the bedside, but our work is not done. Nurses will continue fighting to oppose the corporate healthcare policies that threaten our hospital systems and the care our patients deserve.”
Nurses had been set to strike at 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
But negotiators were able to reach tentative agreements days before the potential strike.
The agreements included wage increases of 17 percent for Twin Ports nurses and 18 percent for Twin Cities nurses over the three years and give nurses additional say in staffing, according to the MNA.
Pay is retroactive to previous contract expiration dates.
The wage increases are the largest won by MNA-represented nurses in more than two decades, according to the MNA.
“It took nine months of negotiations for our hospital executives to understand that nurses would not back down in the fight for better care and working conditions in our hospitals,” Chris Rubesch, Minnesota Nurses Association first vice president said in a news release. “These contracts are a critical step to address the chronic short-staffing and other corporate healthcare policies hurting patients and nurses at the bedside. Now, we must pass the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act to ensure safe staffing levels to retain nurses and protect patient care in communities throughout Minnesota.”
Nurses at Essential Health in Superior, M Health Fairview’s Riverside, Southdale, St. Joseph’s and St. John’s facilities, HealthPartners Methodist, Allina Health Abbott Northwestern, Mercy, United, Unity, Children’s Minneapolis and St. Paul, and North Memorial, are also covered under the new deals.
Nurses at 94 healthcare facilities in the state are represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association.
Nurses in Duluth, Superior and the Twin Cities had been negotiating for eight months prior to reaching tentative agreements.
The MNA cited poor hospital management, chronic short staffing and wages in negotiations.
Nurses at Essentia Health facilities in Virginia are not covered under the contract agreement with Essentia, but are in contract talks, according to the MNA.
Nurses at St. Luke’s Lake View hospital in Two Harbors also continue to negotiate for a new contract.
