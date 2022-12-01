St. Luke’s in Duluth said late Thursday afternoon that it’s continuing to negotiate with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) in an effort to reach agreement on a new contract.
“St. Luke’s is committed to working towards a resolution with the MNA,” St. Luke’s said in a statement. “During today’s negotiations, we made significant progress, and we will stay at the table as long as that continues, including through tonight, into tomorrow and through the weekend.”
About 15,000 nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association across Minnesota voted Wednesday to authorize an unfair labor practice strike beginning at 7 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11.
Nurses at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth, Essential Health St. Mary’s in Superior, Wis, St. Luke’s in Duluth, St. Luke’s Lake View in Two Harbors, and at 12 Twin Cities medical facilities, are included in the strike authorization.
“At the same time hospital CEO’s tell nurses and patients there is no money to retain staff and prioritize care, executives are taking million-dollar raises and pursuing corporate expansions that put community access to affordable care at risk,” Chris Rubesch, a registered nurse at Essentia Health in Duluth and first vice president of the Minnesota Nurses Association said in a MNA statement. “Nurses and patients need safe staffing and quality care in our hospitals, not more corporate healthcare policies. We are ready to fight and win fair contracts to hold hospital CEO’s accountable to our communities.”
Nurses in the Twin Ports and Twin Cities have been negotiating for eight months with hospital executives and have worked without contracts since summer, according to the MNA.
Nurses held a three-day strike in September.
Medical facilities affected by the three-day strike brought in traveling nurses to serve patients.
