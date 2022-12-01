St. Luke’s in Duluth said late Thursday afternoon that it’s continuing to negotiate with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) in an effort to reach agreement on a new contract.

“St. Luke’s is committed to working towards a resolution with the MNA,” St. Luke’s said in a statement. “During today’s negotiations, we made significant progress, and we will stay at the table as long as that continues, including through tonight, into tomorrow and through the weekend.”

