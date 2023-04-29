Minnesota’s all-terrain vehicle community is wheeling into the region of stunning scenery and continued recreational trail growth.
The ATV Minnesota 2023 State Convention /Ride & Rally is Sept. 22-24 on the Iron Range.
“One of the big things is ATV riders love to come to northern Minnesota because of the scenery and the trail system up here,” Jim Beauregard, of rural Biwabik, an ATV Minnesota liaison said. “They want to come up here and spend time on our beautiful trails.”
The ride and rally, headquartered at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, is expected to draw 350-500 all-terrain vehicle riders, Beauregard said.
The ride gives ATV/UTV riders the opportunity to ride the most diverse and widespread ATV trail system in the state.
“I haven’t ridden in other parts of the state,” John Vukmanich, a Quad Cities ATV Club board member said. “I know there’s some beautiful experiences. But there’s nothing better than the forested trails and roads of northeastern Minnesota.”
Beyond the ATV Ride & Rally, the event is also an opportunity to showcase the region’s extensive bicycle, mountain bike, and snowmobile riding opportunities, Beauregard said.
“There’s a lot of ATV people like me who also love to ride bicycle,” Beauregard said. “The ATV riders will learn a lot about our entire recreational trail system and want to come back and ride our bike trails and snowmobile trails.”
Northeastern Minnesota has grown into a mecca for ATV riding.
New trails and connectors are being developed every year, linking communities and different regions of northeastern Minnesota.
“With the improvements we have made, we want to impress the people who come to the ride and rally so they come back and make it a destination,” Jeff Leese, an ATV Minnesota regional director and Quad Cities ATV Club board member said. “We want to see all the local hotels, restaurants and bars filled. We want ATV trails in this area to be like snowmobile trail system.”
With the explosion of ATV trails, mountain bike systems, the paved Mesabi Trail, and thousands of miles of snowmobile trails, northeastern Minnesota is an outdoors enthusiasts paradise.
Large swaths of public land make trail development more feasible compared to other parts of the state dominated by privately-held land.
Yet, while the region already holds the vast majority of ATV trails in the state, ongoing trail development continues to add miles and a variety of riding experiences.
“Trails of all kind assist in the vitality of our area,” Paul McDonald, a St. Louis County commissioner from Ely and head of a Northeastern Minnesota ATV Joint Powers Board that with Koochiching County and other groups, is collaborating on trail development. “We are looking at connections to each trail system and expanding the connections to Koochiching County and the Littlefork and Big Falls areas. We are also working on different loops and more work in Lake County.”
The Quad Cities ATV Club and Ranger Snowmobile & ATV/Snowmobile Club are co-sponsors of the ride and rally.
A “President’s Ride,” including ATV riders, local officials and legislators, is Friday, Sept. 22.
The “Presidents Ride” originates at Giants Ridge and travels to Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, crossing the Rep. Thomas Rukavina Memorial Bridge between Eveleth, Gilbert and Virginia.
The bridge is billed as the highest bridge in the state, overlooking a water-filled former iron ore mine pit.
On Saturday, Sept. 23, ten ATV rides allow ATV riders to explore different parts of the area.
“For instance, we’ve got a route from a hotel in Virginia across the bridge to Giants Ridge,” Beauregard said. “And we’ve got a ride from Hoyt Lakes into the forest. All of the rides are guided.”
ATV/UTV vendor exhibits featuring the latest in accessories, gear and equipment, is also Saturday, Sept. 23 at Giants Ridge.
A banquet is Saturday night at Giants Ridge.
An ATV Minnesota statewide board/membership meeting is Sunday, Sept. 24, at Giants Ridge.
By ride and rally time, a key new piece of trail will be complete.
A three-quarter mile long, 16 foot-wide boardwalk between Biwabik and McKinley will be finished by June 1, completing a major trail system link.
“That’s something Rukavina wanted to complete when he was a representative,” Ron Potter, ATV Minnesota president said of the late Iron Range state legislator. “He got $100,000 for the club years ago for the club to get it completed.”
One of the keys in northern Minnesota trail development is the joint powers board.
The board brings ATV members from about 15 area clubs, the U.S. Forest Service, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and county land commissioners to the table to collaborate in moving northern Minnesota recreational trail development forward.
“We have people from all over the state looking at that board and asking how they can put together what we’re doing to facilitate the development of all types of trail systems,” Beauregard said.
Showcasing new development from the Quad Cities area of Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert, and Mountain Iron east to Giants Ridge and north to Britt, is an important piece of the ride and rally, Potter said.
“The uniqueness of it is showing off some of the recent things that have been done on the Iron Range, like the Iron Trail Motors Event Center, the core trail to Virginia, the bridge and the new boardwalk,” Potter said. “There’s a lot that’s been happening in the Quad Cities area the last few years.”
Looking ahead, Potter says a significant number of additional ATV trail connections are planned in northern Minnesota.
“The big plan is to make the connections,” Potter said. “We’re wrapping up a state master plan and we want to connect Grand Marais to International Falls to Grand Rapids. We also have a route identified to connect the Bigfork area to the northwest.”
Leese said he expects the ride and rally to draw a larger-than-normal number of ATV/UTV riders from across the state for the annual event.
“I think it’s going to be real popular having it up here,” Leese said.
