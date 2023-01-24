A bill to extend unemployment benefits to laid-off Northshore Mining Co. workers and others affected by the facility’s idling, has passed the Minnesota House of Representatives.
The bill passed Monday afternoon on a 127-7 vote.
What it means is that the legislation goes to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz for signature.
The Minnesota Senate recently passed the bill.
“First and foremost, I’m thankful about providing relief to the workers who have been struggling for so long,” Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, who authored the House version of the bill and shepherded it through the process, said Monday. “And I thank our communities for being resilient and sticking with us. I am very pleased we were able to deliver.”
Republican Rep.’s Roger Skraba of Ely and Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids, are among House co-authors.
“Today’s vote shows that we can accomplish great things when we work together and put the needs of Minnesotans first,” Skraba said in a statement. “This bill is going to help hundreds of miners in our area that have faced significant financial hardships through no fault of their own. It’s the right thing to do for these folks and their families and I am encouraged that we could get this done in the first month of the legislative session. It is my hope that this can bridge the gap until both the Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt and the processing facility in Silver Bay can get up and running.”
Northshore Mining Co.’s mining operations in Babbitt and processing plant in Silver Bay were idled May 1, 2022.
Owner Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. said it didn’t need Northshore’s iron ore pellets and cited a dispute over royalties paid to Mesabi Trust on ore mined for the facility.
Cleveland-Cliffs said the mine and processing plant would remain idle until at least April 2023.
More than 400 workers at Northshore were affected by the idling along with others who work for mining vendors and suppliers who were laid off due to the idling.
Freshman DFL Sen. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown authored the Senate version of the bill.
Republican Sen.’s Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing and Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, are among Senate co-authors.
For Hauschild, it’s his first bill to land on Walz’s desk.
However, he credited Lislegard for getting the bill through the legislature.
“I commend Rep. Lislegard for his hard work and thank him for joining me in passing this overdue legislation,” Hauschild said. “As a former miner who was laid off when LTV closed in 2001, Rep. Lislegard understands the pain that these miners and their families are feeling. His urgency to deliver relief for our miners is a strong testament to his character and proof that he’ll never forget where he came from.”
The bill extends unemployment benefits by 26 weeks to the miners and others impacted by the idling.
Unemployment benefits would be retroactive.
Babbitt Mayor Duane Lossing said since the idling, some Northshore workers have moved onto other jobs.
“Some have found work in the mines and some on other jobs,” Lossing said. “I know a lot of them moved to other Cliffs’ locations and have the ability to come back to their original job when and if it opens.”
Most workers ran out of their original 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits in late October or early November.
That’s meant they’ve had to make it at least partway through a northern Minnesota winter without help from unemployment.
“It should have been made available at the point when they were laid off,” Lossing said. “But it’s a good thing it passed. The guys are going to need it.”
In Silver Bay, Mayor Wade LeBlanc, said some workers have left town, but he hopes they’ll be able to come back if the processing plant reopens.
“My main concern in town is the school,” LeBlanc said. “You have to be able to keep families and students in town. We have some good new families that have moved into town and we don’t want to lose them.”
Igo said the bill is all about helping northeastern Minnesotans.
“This bill is about doing the right thing for Minnesotans and offering a helping hand to neighbors that have been laid off through no fault of their own,” Igo said. “Today’s strong showing of bipartisan support is a clear sign to miners on the Iron Range that we have their back. Moving forward, I will continue to work hard on supporting miners and promoting our safe, responsible mining in the Northland so that we can continue to deliver the materials needed to build or communities, state, and nation!”
Passage of the bill was not without debate.
After the bill was brought forward, Republican Rep. Pat Garofalo of Farmington took aim at Democrats opposed to copper, nickel and platinum group mineral projects in northeastern Minnesota.
Garofalo cited the proposed Talon Metals nickel project near Tamarack, where the company in October announced it would transport material from the mine for processing in North Dakota, moving both processing and tailings management away from the Minnesota mine site.
Garofalo said the material would be hauled to North Dakota by rail using diesel-powered trains.
“That’s the stupidity of Minnesota’s regulations and laws right now,” Garofalo said.
Garofalo said Democratic proposals to restrict copper, nickel and platinum group mining are harming northeastern Minnesota..
“There are some members of your party (DFL) who are choking the life out of northern Minnesota,” Garofalo said. “It’s time to wake up and recognize the destruction of the policies you are advocating for in this state.”
Lislegard said education on the importance of mining needs to continue and that he would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other legislators to address clean energy investment and climate change solutions.
“The only way we’re going to get where we need to go is to mine our way out of it,” Lislegard said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.