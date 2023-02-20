It’s been a long haul for Northshore Mining Co. miners.
But the uncertainty appears to be ending.
Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., will begin to recall some laid-off workers at its Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt and processing facility in Silver Bay.
“It’s good news,” Rep. Roger Skraba (R-Ely) said. “It sounds like Mesabi Trust is willing to negotiate. I know we have a bunch of people that want to go back to work.”
Babbitt Mayor Duane Lossing said the recall brings hope to a long period of unanswered questions.
“It’s a really good day,” Lossing said. “It’s a positive note. Going into spring, we would have started to see some ramifications more than we already have seen.”
Silver Bay Mayor Wade LeBlanc said he received word of the recalls from Cleveland-Cliffs Monday morning along with area legislators.
“I was told schedulers and planners will be recalled first,” LeBlanc said. “Then one round of workers followed by a second round, so that’s good news. It’s a small town. By the end of the day today, everyone in town should know about it.”
Cleveland-Cliffs confirmed the recall of some workers.
“At this time, Cleveland-Cliffs is calling back some workers to Northshore Mining,” Pat Persico, Cleveland-Cliffs senior director, corporate communications said in a statement. “We will provide more details when we decide when and at what capacity this operation will be brought back online.”
Northshore Mining Co. facilities have been idle since May 2022.
Cleveland-Cliffs idled the mine and processing plant, saying it didn’t need the iron ore pellets.
Cleveland-Cliffs also cited a disagreement with Mesabi Trust over royalties paid to the trust on iron ore mined for the facility.
More than 400 workers at the facilities were affected.
Cleveland-Cliffs said at the time that the facilities would remain idle until at least April 2023.
It’s not the first time that northeastern iron ore miners and their families have been hit hard by extended plant idlings.
Nearly every iron ore mine on the Iron Range has been idled at one time or another for extended periods, primarily due to steel industry downturns or high levels of unfairly traded steel imports.
However, the Northshore idling made for some tough times for miners and their families as most workers ran out of state unemployment benefits in late October or early November.
“Anytime a major employer in your community is on an idle, it’s a big question mark and it’s got its effect,” Lossing said. “It’s the Iron Range way of life.”
An unemployment extension was approved early in the 2023 Minnesota legislative session.
Northeastern Minnesota legislators applauded the recall.
“I’m encouraged that Cleveland-Cliffs is beginning the process to reopen their facilities in Babbitt and Silver Bay,” Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown) said in a statement. “In recent months, I’ve held several meetings with Cleveland-Cliffs to discuss the importance of reopening these plants as soon as possible. These mines and jobs are critical to our regional economy. I heard from numerous miners who were impacted by this closure who said they wanted to get back to work. While we were able to get them a bridge in unemployment benefits until April with my recent bill, my primary goal has always been to reopen these two plants. I’m glad to say we’re one step closer to making that happen.”
Hauschild said the plant may reopen in early April.
“I am thrilled to know the workers have been called back,” Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar (R-Fredenberg Township) said. “This is great news for the northland.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL-Aurora) joined with Hauschild, Skraba, and Zeleznikar in praising the recall.
“This is very good news for the employees, their families and the region,” Lislegard said. “This past year has been difficult, but the people of the Iron Range proved again we are resilient.”
Northshore Mining Co. is the only non-union iron ore mining operation in northeastern Minnesota.
With many Northshore workers and their families living in Iron Range communities, United Steelworkers (USW) say they’re pleased with the recalls.
“It’s exciting news for the workers and family members on the Iron Range,” John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative said. “A lot of our family members on the Iron Range are going back to work, so it’s good news.”
On the Iron Range, Cleveland-Cliffs also owns and operates United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, Minorca Mine near Virginia and is majority owner and operator of Hibbing Taconite Co.
With the production of DR-grade pellets moved from Northshore Mining Co. to Minorca Mine, Northshore has become a swing operation for Cleveland-Cliffs, operating as needed.
But with the recall of workers, it’s time to look ahead, LeBlanc said.
“The uncertainty was the worst part,” LeBlanc said. “The big thing was all the good young families in town. Filling up the school, that’s the most important building in town, not city hall. Forward progress now, that’s all we can do.”
Mesabi Trust, in its Feb. 1, 2023 8-k report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said:
As reported to Mesabi Trust by Cliffs in the Quarterly Royalty Report, based on shipments of iron ore products by Northshore during the three months ended December 31, 2022, Mesabi Trust was credited with a base royalty of $0.
Also for the three months ended December 31, 2022, Mesabi Trust was credited with a bonus royalty in the amount of $0. After applying a reduction of $789,080 as a result of negative survey adjustments to base and bonus royalty calculations related to changes in estimates of tons deemed shipped in prior quarters, Cliffs paid Mesabi Trust $0 for shipments during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
In addition, a royalty payment of $0 was paid to the Mesabi Land Trust. Accordingly, the total royalty payments received by Mesabi Trust on January 31, 2023 from Cliffs was $0.
