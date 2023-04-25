Northshore Mining Co. appears to be in line for an uncertain future.
At least in 2023.
Northshore Mining Co's. mine in Babbitt and processing plant in Silver Bay will remain as swing operations and won't run at capacity this year, Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer said.
“We will continue to treat that facility as our swing operation,” Goncalves said in the company's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call Tuesday. “And at this time we still do not expect to operate Northshore in full at any time this year.”
It's anything but positive news for Northshore workers.
About 410 of the facility's 580 workers were out of work from May 2022 to April 2023 during an extended idling.
The facility idled as Cleveland-Cliffs said it didn't need iron ore pellets from the plant and was in a dispute over royalties paid to Mesabi Trust on ore mined at the facility.
The facility partially restarted in early April, Goncalves said in the earnings call.
However, Tuesday's announcement may create additional uncertainty about the future.
“The employees understand,” Rep. Roger Skraba of Ely said. “But they want to know how much money they will be making for the year. I know a guy who said, 'I can't be collecting unemployment all year. I want to buy a new side-by-side and I want to know if I'll have the money to do it'.”
Silver Bay Mayor Wade LeBlanc said he doesn't think it was Cleveland-Cliffs' intention to run at capacity after restarting a few weeks ago.
“From what I heard, they call it a modified three-furnace restart schedule instead of four (furnaces),” LeBlanc said. “I don't think their plan was to fire up all the furnaces. But it's good to see steam coming out of the stacks again. There's a lot of different moving parts to this thing. As long as people are back to work, that's the main thing.”
Northshore's hourly workers aren't represented by the United Steelworkers (USW) union.
It's the only northeastern Minnesota taconite plant with hourly workers not USW-represented.
But lacking full production this year and with continuing to be tabbed a swing facility, USW officials say workers will be on edge again.
“I heard the news and it's troubling,” John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative said. “It's unfortunate to hear about it. Even though we don't represent the employees, they are our family members and neighbors. I'm sure they're anxious with the possibility of layoffs in 2023.”
Goncalves last year said Northshore would operate as a swing operation, producing iron ore pellets as needed.
So that announcement isn't new.
But not operating at full capacity this year creates uncertainty.
“It's the nature of the beast,” Skraba said. “It's the nature of mining. You could be working there one day and not be there tomorrow.”
Skraba said the royalty dispute remains unresolved.
“Royalties are still an issue,” Skraba said. “I would hope Mesabi Trust sees what's going on. At some point, they're going to have to fix the trust problem.”
If royalty rates are resolved, Skraba said he's hopeful Northshore Mining would return to a full-time operation.
Mesabi Trust, which derives its main source of revenue from the royalties, slashed its dividend to zero and didn't make a distribution to shareholders in January.
Sen. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown says he will do whatever he can to keep the facility healthy.
“I will always be supportive of Northshore Mining, our mine workers, and our Range communities,” Hauschild said. “I'm grateful to hear from Cliffs that all the mine workers have been made offers to return. As Cliffs continues to transition, I stand ready to assist with keeping the mine strong in any way I can should they ask for my assistance in my capacity as Senator.”
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota mines are the raw ingredient used to make steel.
A loss of iron ore pellet production also impacts total taconite production tax revenue.
Taconite production taxes are paid by mining companies based on pellet production totals.
A reduction in the tax revenue can affect funding for municipalities, schools, counties, and the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
Cleveland-Cliffs also owns and operates Minorca Mine near Virginia, United Taconite in Forbes and Eveleth and is majority owner and operator of Hibbing Taconite Co.
Hibbing Taconite is running out of crude ore.
To keep Hibbing Taconite running, Cleveland-Cliffs is seeking mineral leases on about 2,664 acres of state land near Nashwauk formerly held by Mesabi Metallics.
In Upper Michigan, the company owns and operates Tilden Mine.
Goncalves said demand for metallics such as HBI (hot briquetted iron) in the United States is expected to reach 30 million tons in 2026.
Cleveland-Cliffs iron ore pellet production capacity puts the company in perfect position to make the metallics needed to manufacture its own steel, Goncalves said.
“As the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America, this plays right into our favor,” Goncalves said during the earnings call.
Cleveland-Cliffs owns and operates its own HBI facility in Toledo, Ohio.
The company's iron ore supplies the HBI plant and the HBI facility feeds Cleveland-Cliffs steelmaking plants.
Goncalves told an industry analyst during the conference call that he's comfortable with utilizing the company's mining assets for its internal metallics production.
