A bill that extends unemployment to laid-off Northshore Mining Co. workers and others directly affected by the facility’s idling, passed the Minnesota Senate on Thursday.

The bill would provide a 26-week unemployment extension to hundreds of miners, vendor employees and others impacted by the May 2022 idling of Northshore’s Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt and Silver Bay processing plant.

