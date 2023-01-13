A bill that extends unemployment to laid-off Northshore Mining Co. workers and others directly affected by the facility’s idling, passed the Minnesota Senate on Thursday.
The bill would provide a 26-week unemployment extension to hundreds of miners, vendor employees and others impacted by the May 2022 idling of Northshore’s Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt and Silver Bay processing plant.
An extension would be more than welcome news to workers, many whose original 26 weeks of unemployment ran out in late October or early November.
However, at the same time, a United Steelworkers official says some of the laid-off miners have moved on to other work.
“We believe at least 100 have taken jobs at other mines or moved down here and taken jobs with municipalities,” John Arbogast, United Steelworkers of America District 11 staff representative in Virginia said. “There’s about 40 that have gone to United Taconite and about ten at each one of the other mines.”
Northshore Mining Co. is a non-union operation.
But Arbogast still testified at a hearing on the bill this week at the State Capitol.
“A miner is a miner,” Arbogast said. “Like I told the committee, I represent five of the six mines in northeastern Minnesota, but we’re all miners. People at Northshore are brothers and sisters and fathers and cousins of miners.”
Sen. Grant Hauschild, (DFL-Hermantown) said the Senate bill passed as a priority for the DFL.
Ten Senate Republicans voted against the bill, Hauschild said.
No Democrats voted against it, he said.
“I am proud to have expedited the passage of my unemployment bill for our Northshore miners as the second overall bill in the state senate,” Hauschild said. “Our workers and families have been waiting for a lifeline for too long. This will provide a bridge to when the mine can reopen and put our miners back to work.”
Silver Bay Mayor Wade LeBlanc testified at the hearing that there’s now 26 homes for sale in the city as compared to 10 when the plant was idled, Arbogast said.
According to Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL-Aurora), the bill now goes to the House Ways and Means Committee and then to the House floor.
With legislative approval, the bill would then land on Gov. Tim Walz’s desk for signature.
It’s possible the bill could be signed into law next week.
Northshore Mining Co. owner Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. idled the facility saying it did not need the facility’s iron ore pellets and also citing a dispute with Mesabi Trust over royalties paid on the taconite mined in Babbitt.
Cleveland-Cliffs said the facility would remain idle until at least April 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.