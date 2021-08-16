A wildfire that broke out in areas of diseased timber Sunday near Isabella grew to more than 1,500 acres Monday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of some residents and resulting in Gov. Tim Walz calling up the National Guard for help.
The Greenwood Fire is about 15 miles southwest of Isabella.
The fire started about 3 p.m. Sunday and spread rapidly due to strong southerly winds, the U.S. Forest Service said.
“We knew it was going to be windy and hot, but I think it got a little windier and hotter than we expected,” Joanna Gilkeson, a U.S. Forest Service public affairs specialist. “A lot of cabin owners in the area are from the (Twin) cities and are calling asking what they should do.”
Residents in the McDougal Lake area have been evacuated as the wildfire pushes northward, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
The wildfire is the largest in northeastern Minnesota in recent weeks as drought conditions continue to contribute to critical fire conditions.
The fire may have been caused by lightning, but remains under investigation, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
“Obviously, with the weather it's been dry and fuels are primed to react to any heat,” Sarah Shapiro, a U.S. Forest Service timber resource assistant public information officer said. “There's lot of spruce budworm in the trees in that area.”
Spruce budworm defoliates and/or kills vast acres of balsam and spruce, according to the University of Minnesota Extension Service web site.
Timber industry officials in Minnesota have become increasingly concerned about the potential for large wildfires in the state due to diseased timber, blowdown, and the growth rate of forests versus harvest rates.
Portions of Highway 1 and Highway 2 from Highway 1 to just north of Greenwood Lake were closed due to extensive ash and smoke in the air.
Traffic on eastbound Highway 1 was being rerouted at New Tomahawk Road to flow back through Babbitt or turn around. Westbound Highway 1 was closed at Wanless Road in Isabella to allow traffic to use forest roads or turn around.
An Eastern Area firefighting team composed of firefighters from several eastern states was arriving to help battle the fire along with other northland wildfires, Shapiro said.
Sixteen Minnesota National Guard troops and two airmen were scheduled to arrive at Warroad on Monday to provide support until a number of fires in the northland are contained, according to a Minnesota National Guard news release.
The National Guard also sent two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters with Bambi water buckets, two Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks with fueling capability, and one Minnesota 148th Fighter Wing fuel truck.
Temperatures in the Greenwood Fire area were in the mid 80s Monday along with winds gusting from 20 to 25 miles per hour, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Aircraft flew over the fire Monday morning to assess the fire footprint.
Ten other smaller wildfires are either nearly contained or burning in northern Minnesota.
The lightning-caused John Elk Fire 2.5 miles south of Little Saganaga Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was at 10 acres Monday. The Whelp Fire, also caused by lightning four miles northwest of Sawbill Lake, is at five acres.
Three fires in Canada's Quetico Provincial Park that have held potential to cross the border, are being monitored by the U.S. Forest Service daily.
Windy conditions Monday night and continued hot temperatures this week are expected to fuel the potential for more wildfires.
