When a resident of the Northeast Regional Corrections Center escaped this past weekend, the NorthlandAlert system was used for the first time to notify neighbors and others who'd requested this emergency warning.
NorthlandAlert.com is an emergency warning system used to notify people in various emergency situations. It enables public safety authorities to provide essential information quickly when there is a threat to the health and safety of residents.
People must sign up to receive the notifications, and can choose to receive the information by phone call, text message, email or a combination of the three. Numerous jurisdictions within St. Louis County take part in this service, including the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, and the cities of Duluth, Hermantown, Hibbing, Virginia, Chisholm, and Floodwood.
The option to receive notifications in the event of a NERCC escape was added late last fall. St. Louis County Sheriff's Emergency Management worked with Grand Lake and Canosia Township representatives to create the notification option after concerns were raised the last time a NERCC resident had escaped.
Anyone interested in subscribing or updating their notification subscriptions should visit Northlandalert.com. That link goes to a page hosted on the city of Duluth's website, and from there people can sign up or log in for notifications from any of the agencies previously listed.
