HIBBING — A Northern swearing-in ceremony was held for newly appointed St. Louis County Attorney Kimberly J. Maki on Tuesday, at the mezzanine area of the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing.
Maki was officially sworn in on Sept. 30, and had headed up the county’s civil division since 2012, replacing County Attorney Mark Rubin, who announced his retirement in August (effective Sept. 30) after more than four decades of public service.
Maki has worked in the County Attorney's Office since 2011, following a decade of work in private practice.
Seventh District County Commissioner Mike Jugovich, of Chisholm, had the honor of administering the oath of office for the event, as about 60 people, including St. Louis County Commissioners Keith Nelson and Paul McDonald, looked on.
Jugovich said since he took office five years ago he’s learned a lot from Maki, and said he’s confident that she’ll carry on the hard work and legacy of Rubin.
“Kim has the experience that everyone looks for in an employee, attorney and colleague,” Jugovich said.
Because Rubin called it a career prior to the end of his elected term in 2022, state statute calls for the County Board to appoint someone to fill the vacancy for the remainder of it. The next election will be on Nov. 8, 2022, with a term of four years commencing on the first Monday of 2023.
At the ceremony on Tuesday, Maki thanked everyone for the show of support, and said it was important to her to have a northern swearing-in ceremony in recognition of the local community and the people there.
Maki recalled a county public works employee once said to her, “Kim, you have that Iron Range work ethic,” a compliment that left a lasting impression on her.
A 1994 graduate of Virginia High School, Maki credits her work ethic to her ancestors, who immigrated to the Iron Range in the early 1900s and worked hard to succeed in the new world. Her two grandfathers worked in the mining industry, one was an iron ore miner, and the other worked as a Mechanic for the U.S. Steel.
Her father worked as a lineman for Minnesota Power, and her mother was an X-ray technician, working at local medical facilities, and also at the dispensary in the U.S. Steel Minntac plant in Mountain Iron.
Maki said she’s proud to be from the Iron Range, and promised to bring “grit and determination” in her work as the county attorney.
A reception followed the ceremony on the lawn of the courthouse, where Maki was congratulated by those in attendance.
