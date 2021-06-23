Sarah Grell was on duty as a conservation officer for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources when she drove her Chevrolet Silverado north on Itasca County Road 336 on May 24. Her vehicle was hit by a Peterbilt Semi headed east on County Road 57. She died at the hospital. She was 39.
A dump truck T-boned an ambulance in the same intersection on June 8. A paramedic, Troy Boettcher, 51, of Warba, and the patient, Joseph Latimer, 17, of Grand Rapids, died at the scene. The ambulance driver, Kimerbly Fay Hake, 28, of Cohasset, recovered from life-threatening injuries at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. The dump truck driver, Jeffrey Ekholm, 67, of Nashwauk, survived and was airlifted to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
The tragedies have motivated northern Minnesota legislators to work with local officials and the state Department of Transportation to prevent future deaths at the intersection.
On Tuesday, State Sen. Dave Tomassoni, I-Chisholm, told members that “oftentimes these intersections in rural Minnesota go unnoticed, but this particular one is a high profile, bad intersection because really good drivers got killed at this intersection.”
He continued, “These were horrendous accidents and they happened one right after the other. People weren’t even done grieving and another accident happened.”
Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, made note of a possible amendment to the final Minnesota Transportation budget bill. The amendment would have directed the MDoT commissioner to conduct a study of safety improvement and needs on the intersection and then submit recommendations to the Itasca County Board of Commissioners.
Standing before the Senate that morning, he said that he just learned that MDoT “is starting to have some conversations with the county and they have agreed to do some things that they can do immediately: they’re going to increase signs at some stop signs, put lighting on some of the stop signs, add some rumble strips on the road.” He continued, “Just some simple, driver alert things to be done to improve the safety.”
He noted his plans to withdraw the amendment because the state has begun working with local officials.
Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, said he heard about “the dangerous intersection,” appreciated the fact that Eichorn would withdraw his amendment and encouraged him and both Tomassoni to bring a bill forward to the Transportation Committee next year.
“This falls into the category of community requests where we have folks who actually live in the area telling us that they want us to help them convince MDoT to fix this dangerous intersection,” said Newman, the Senate’s Transportation Chair. “I am more than willing to entertain that bill.”
In response, Eichorn withdrew the amendment in a time when the Legislature has been reaching its final days to pass a state budget before a potential government shutdown July 1.
“If we don’t see enough progress, we’ll certainly be back next year with some legislation,” he said. He added, “We don’t want a situation like this to happen ever again where a community is grieving and doesn’t finish grieving before they have to grieve again over the loss of another local hero.”
The recent outpouring of local support comes nearly a year after MDoT announced a detour in place for the intersection of Highways 65 and 169 in Nashwauk where two teenagers died in a crash in June 2019.
Trent Salminen, 13, of Hibbing, and Aiden Hall, 16, of Grand Rapids, were killed after the vehicle they were passengers in was struck by a camper heading south at the intersection.
State officials said the junction was known to be problematic because the angle of the highways positioned drivers in a way that their door pillar obstructed their view of oncoming traffic. They held an open house for community members to discuss potential improvements for the roadways.
