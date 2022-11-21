This holiday season, Iron Range Tourism Bureau has rolled holiday events from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes into a neat package called Jingle All the Range.
Residents and visitors can browse a new website to find the times and dates of seasonal events happening in early November through New Year’s Eve, including the Lyric Center for the Arts performances of “A Christmas Story,” and the annual tradition known as Weihnachstfest in Biwabik.
The website, JingleAllTheRange.org, features parades, craft fairs, city band concerts, Sax-Zim Bog field trips and much more.
“We wanted to showcase the many events happening across the region in a way that encourages locals to explore their neighboring communities, and hopefully attracts visitors to The Range,” said Kim Sampson, Iron Range Tourism Bureau board member and designer of the website.
“I think people will be surprised by all the wonderful family activities that are happening on The Range this time of year.”
The website also includes a schedule of where to find Santa, and a live reindeer cam. There’s even a commemorative, locally made ornament that can be purchased on the site.
“We’re excited for people to see how many fun ways they can enjoy the Range during the holiday season,” said Beth Pierce, executive director of Iron Range Tourism. “If someone wants to know the ice bumper car schedule, they can find it here. If they want to hear a holiday concert, they can find the times and dates here. And of course, if they want to know where Santa is, they can find it at Jingle All the Range.”
In addition to the website, information about Jingle All the Range events can be found on Facebook.
Events can also be added to the website by filling out a form.
