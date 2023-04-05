U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber is challenging a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service action listing the Northern Long-eared Bat as endangered.
Listing the bat as endangered will impact electrical transmission line development, mining, and forest management, Stauber, a Republican from Hermantown said.
“The listing of the northern long-eared bat is an example of the ESA (Endangered Species Act) being used to stifle development rather than its intended purpose, which is to protect species from human-caused harm,” Stauber said in a news release. “The northern long-eared bat unfortunately suffers from white-nose syndrome through no fault of humans whatsoever. This listing of the bat due to this disease declares open season for environmental groups to target desperately needed development across the bat’s entire range, which covers most of the continental United States. If we’re to build infrastructure, permit electricity transmission, mine for resources needed for everyday life, and properly manage our forests, we need commonsense habitat conservation plans that protect wildlife without harming our economy. And we need to overturn this listing.”
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Nov. 29, 2022, published a rule in the Federal Register reclassifying the bat from threatened to endangered.
The listing went into effect March 31.
During the winter of 2011-2012, the fungus that results in white-nose syndrome disease was first discovered in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Minnesota’s first outbreak of the syndrome was in 2016 at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park.
When bats go into hibernation for winter in caves, sand mines and abandoned iron ore mines, the disease spreads among the bats.
In some instances, the mortality rate in affected areas can be 90 or 100 percent.
The syndrome is found in 37 states and all Canadian provinces, according to the USFWS.
During summer, the bats roost alone or in small colonies underneath bark or in cavities or crevices of both live and dead trees, according to the USFWS.
The bats emerge at dusk to fly primarily through the understory of forested areas, feeding on insects, according to the USWFS.
In seeking to overturn the listing, Stauber in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution.
The resolution disapproves of the bat’s endangered listing under the Endangers Species Act.
A CRA can by a majority vote of the U.S. House and Senate permanently repeal an executive action.
A CRA can then be signed by the President, or Congress can override the President’s veto.
Northeastern Minnesota loggers say listing the bats as endangered will have an impact on forest operations, but not stop the disease as it spreads during hibernation.
“It’s going to have an impact, no doubt about it,” Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota executive director said of the listing. “It’s going to cost time and money.”
“Without reversing this ill-conceived endangered listing, this will serve as another ‘spotted owl’ obstructionist weapon used to prevent forest management and other activities,” Scott Dane, American Loggers Council executive director said.
Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), introduced a Senate version of the Stauber resolution.
“This decision will have serious consequences for ongoing infrastructure projects across the state,” Mullin said in a news release. “There is no reason to disproportionately increase regulatory burden and hinder economic development when this rule will not affect the primary cause of decline for the Northern Long-eared Bat. I am strongly against one-size fits all regulation from Washington bureaucrats, and this is no different. We musts stop this reclassification and ensure our state and other impacted states can continue efforts to protect this species without the heavy hand of the federal government getting in their way.”
Interim guidance on the listing will be in place until April 1, 2024 as the USFWS works toward finalizing tools and guidance, according to the USFWS.
