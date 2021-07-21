The cast of the Northern Lights Music Festival’s production of Cinderella perform on the main stage at the Minnesota Discovery Center Saturday afternoon. The internationally recognized musical program brings classical music to the region each summer.

Young cast members of the Northern Lights Music Festival’s production of Cinderella represent a thunder storm as they perform on the main stage at the Minnesota Discovery Center Saturday afternoon. The internationally recognized musical program brings classical music to the region each summer.

