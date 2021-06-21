It's the biggest deal in decades for northeastern Minnesota's forest products industry.
Huber Engineered Woods LLC (HEW), an engineered wood products producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is building a $440 million oriented strand board manufacturing plant in Cohasset.
“A year ago, we convened an emergency meeting (when Verso in Duluth closed),” Scott Dane, of rural Gilbert, American Loggers Council executive director said. “This is the biggest development in the forest products industry in 40 years. This is big news.”
The 750,000 square-foot plant will be built on more than 400 acres at Minnesota Power's Boswell Energy Center.
About 158 employees will work at the plant at a median wage of $31 per hour plus benefits. Roughly two to four times that number of jobs in the logging, trucking, hospitality and vendor supply industries, are expected to be created.
A $15 million loan to support construction was recommended Monday at a special meeting of the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation board. The nine-member board, made up of northeastern Minnesota legislators, voted unanimously to support the project.
“This is a very exciting project not only for our district, but for the northland,” Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids said. “This is our entire northland community coming together.”
About 400,000 to 500,000 cords of aspen will be needed to feed the plant each year, Brian Carlson, HEW president said. Smaller amounts of tamarack and birch could also be fed into the plant as a secondary feedstock, he said.
For Cohasset, the region, and the state, construction of the plant is massive economic boost.
“I know there's going to be a huge benefit to loggers and those around the plant,” Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids said.
The plant not only creates good jobs at the mill, but could create up to five times the amount of spin-off jobs, Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said.
About 300 to 400 construction workers will be needed to build the facility.
It's expected to take about two years to build the plant.
About 150 logging trucks per day will be needed to feed the mill, according to the company. Shipping finished product will require 20,000 trucks and 330 rail cars annually.
“It's exactly what was needed,” Hagy said. “Blandin used to have five paper machines, now they're down to one and you don't have Ainsworth (near Cook) anymore. They (HEW) have access to all the aspen they ever wanted. The wood basket here is what sold them.”
Construction of the facility is the best news in years for loggers, the economy, communities, and the forest.
As wood products plants in northeastern Minnesota shuttered or reduced production in recent years, loggers have suffered, communities impacted, and timber harvesting slowed.
“When it gets dialed in, you're looking at 600,000 cords of round wood per year, “Mike Nielsen, a logger from Ely said. “It's the first good news we've had in a long time.”
Several state agencies are helping move the project ahead.
“This new chapter of growth for our company, with the development of our sixth mill, is the result of tremendous collaboration between our company, Governor (Tim) Walz and leaders within a range of entities in the State of Minnesota,” Carlson said. “We look forward to being an integral part of the community and a key partner in the future success of the county and the state. We re pleased to bring this new investment and set of employment opportunities to Itasca County and the surrounding areas. It is our desire for our new operations to be a shining example of our company's commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workforce.”
Site acquisition, legislation that would assist construction and financial assistance from state entities, need to be finalized before construction begins.
“The announcement is an excellent reminder of how essential the state's forest products industry is to the world,” Mike Birkeland, Minnesota Timber Producers and Minnesota Forest Industries executive vice president said. “Maintaining a competitive operating environment with economical access to a high-quality sustainable wood supply is essential as well, and we'll be working with all forest products companies, land managers, lawmakers and others to do so.”
Groundbreaking would be held this fall or spring of 2022, depending on permitting, Carlson said. HEW is a subsidiary of J.M. Huber Corp., a family-owned company founded in 1883. The company currently employs about 4,000 at facilities throughout the world.
The Cohasset plant will be its sixth mill in the United States.
HEW also has manufacturing operations in Georgia, Maine, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Virginia.
Specialty engineered materials and engineered woods such as sheathing, roof sheathing, wall sheathing, subflooring, insulated R-sheathing and long length sheathing, are among products manufactured by the company.
J.M. Huber also produces a variety of food, beverage, household, and industrial application products.
Water, sewer, natural gas, rail and road upgrades will also be needed at the Cohasset site.
For several years, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation business development staff have been working to attract a new mill to its 13,000 square-mile service area.
“Northeastern Minnesota's infrastructure and transportation systems are geared to expand and support the success of Huber's new facility in Cohasset,” Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips said. “Our region's workforce is highly skilled, hard-working and ready help Huber Engineered Woods produce its products in Minnesota.”
The company toured and researched several sites within the region before deciding on Cohasset.
“Minnesota Power and ALLETE are proud to be among the partners who played a role in attracting this new business to Cohasset, where our Boswell Energy Center has been a powerful partner since 1958, Bethany Owen, ALLETE chair and president said. “As Boswell's mission evolves as part of Minnesota Power's vision to deliver 100 percent carbon free energy by 2050, we are excited to welcome Huber to our region and help bring this significant natural resource-based investment to Cohasset and Itasca County in support of a sustainable and just transition for Boswell's host communities.”
Walz said Minnesota is proud to collaborate with HEW to bring new jobs to Cohasset.
“Huber is an innovative and unique leader in the building products industry and we're excited about the positive economic impact this investment will make in the region.”
Advanced processes and technologies will make the plant HEW's most efficient and sustainable operation, according to HEW.
Over the last decade or more, the region's wood products industry has been on a downhill slide.
Downturns in housing construction in 2008 and 2009, along with a slowdown in the use of paper products for schools and offices as a result of the pandemic in 2020, affected area mills.
In 2009, the Ainsworth plant near Cook closed permanently. Ainsworth produced oriented strand board.
The latest mill closure, in December 2020 at Verso, a paper producer in Duluth, also hurt a large number of area loggers.
With a shrinking market for wood, struggling loggers have been exiting the business.
Construction of the mill creates a positive future for loggers and the state's forest product industry, Dane said.
“The biggest thing is it's going to be encouraging,” Dane said. “After all the mills that have closed in the last 13 years, it's positive. Secondly, it demonstrates that Minnesota is open for business and supportive of the forest products industry.”
By employment, Minnesota's forest products industry is the fifth largest manufacturing sector in the state, creating about 62,800 jobs with more than a $16 billion annual economic impact.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, City of Cohasset, Itasca County, Minnesota Power, and Itasca County Economic Development Corp., worked together to land the project.
“These projects and opportunities just don't happen overnight,” Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said. “We're very fortunate to have the agency (IRRR) and Minnesota Power working together to bring a project like this to the region.”
