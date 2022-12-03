Film Industry

Camera and sound crew members film a scene of CANUSA STREET at the Chisholm Public Library April 28, 2022. St. Louis County approved funding for a program which helped bring the television project as well as several movie projects to the region.

CHISHOLM—St. Louis County Commissioners heard firsthand from people urging the county’s continued support of the region’s budding film industry at a county board meeting held Tuesday in the council chambers of Chisholm City Hall.

The board then approved additional funding of approximately $1 million for fiscal year 2023 for the Film Production Incentive Program to be transferred from unallocated funds to Fund 178 Agency 178007 (Film Production Incentive Program), or its designated fund. It also approved a grant for $125,000 for the Upper Midwest Film Office to continue its programming.

