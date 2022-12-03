CHISHOLM—St. Louis County Commissioners heard firsthand from people urging the county’s continued support of the region’s budding film industry at a county board meeting held Tuesday in the council chambers of Chisholm City Hall.
The board then approved additional funding of approximately $1 million for fiscal year 2023 for the Film Production Incentive Program to be transferred from unallocated funds to Fund 178 Agency 178007 (Film Production Incentive Program), or its designated fund. It also approved a grant for $125,000 for the Upper Midwest Film Office to continue its programming.
The Film Production Incentive Program started in 2020 and had with the additional money approved on Monday will have a balance of $1,394,981, when combined with its remaining fund balance, according to information found in the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
As of Nov. 18, there have been 14 projects certified through the St. Louis County Film Production Incentive program, with estimated filming budgets totaling $9.4 million, according to figures compiled by the county. Of this amount, approximately $4 million was estimated to be spent on productions in St. Louis County, with only 25 percent of these funds, roughly $991,682 expected to be rebated.
Some titles that may be familiar are “The Fun-Raiser” a movie that just wrapped up shooting in Chisholm, “Canusa Street,” a T.V. pilot shot in Chisholm, and “Merry KissCam” a romantic comedy shot in Duluth that is now airing on the streaming service Hulu.
“I think it’s been a shot in the arm to Chisholm, were it be the lodging, etc. with it in its infancy and just getting started,” County Board Chair Paul McDonald said following the meeting. “We’ve done filming in Ely and Duluth. Throughout St. Louis County I think there are opportunities we can take advantage of. If we can have a partnership with IRRRB and possibly expand the state partnership, I think we’ve got something.”
District 7 County Commissioner Mike Jugovich, who represents Chisholm, agreed.
“We’ve seen firsthand in Chisholm what a movie looks like when it’s shot here—the vendors come in we’re having our lodging full, local bars and restaurants are doing well—everyone’s seeing an increase in foot traffic and that’s what we wanted to see continue with our funding to make sure local businesses are seeing the benefit of movie and television,” Jugovich, who is a former mayor of Chisholm said. “It’s been a good third year and we’re looking forward to continued success.”
Jugovich said along with people who spoke at the board meeting on Tuesday, he’s received emails and has been approached by people on the street, who’ve had positive feedback on people getting work and training in the film industry.
“It went great, I think,” he said.
Lloyd Show, a business owner from Chisholm, was one of the people who addressed the board on Tuesday.
Earlier this year Show purchased the Black Bear Bakery along with Robert Enriquez, a co-producer on the movie “Cash for Gold” that was shot at locations in Chisholm and the surrounding area.
“Chisholm is functioning as the tip of the spear and movie productions is an integral part of the transformation,” Show said. “The money they voted on was well spent—come to town during one of these movies—they book out the whole hotel, they’re renting equipment, eating at local restaurants. It’s literal $100 bills going directly into the local economy. I kept encouraging them what’s going on here is good.”
Show said producers who spoke at the meeting echoed his sentiment, and talked about the impact of the movie industry statewide and its potential to diversifying the economy.
“This program is literally putting cold, hard cash directly into this community,” Show said. “It’s a ripple effect—you drop a small rock into a small pond—it’s what happens.”
Matt Roy, one of the founders of Lost 40 Studio, based out of Chisholm City Hall on Thursday said since the studio opened earlier this year it was involved with four projects in total, three filmed in Chisholm (“Cash for Gold,” “Canusa Street” and “The Fun-Raiser”) plus helping out with “Merry KissCam” in Duluth.
“I think it’s great” Roy said of the county board’s decision on Tuesday. “I’m glad they continued it on for next year, and hope for many years to come.”
Roy said the studio has fielded inquires for potential projects from out-of-state producers that have expressed an interest in filming in Chisholm, plus it has some potential projects of its own.
“I expect next year to be about the same,” Roy said, adding that there may be a couple of more projects for 2023.
Shari Marshik, Executive Director of the Upper Midwest Film Office was among those who were at the meeting.
“It’s fantastic—we’re very proud of the work that we’ve done,” Marshik said in an interview following the county board’s decision. “We produced more than $4 million in economic activity without instrumentals. We’re thrilled with their support. We expected questions and we got questions and we are very happy with it.”
“We’re thrilled,” added Riki McManus, who serves as Chief Production Officer for the film office.
In addition to the incentive program offered through St. Louis County, there are funding mechanisms available to attract film and television projects to the Range and Minnesota.
• The MN Production Rebate is a 2-year program by fiscal calendar year.
“All funds have been allocated and that is for the remainder of the current contract ending June 30,2023,” Jill Johansen, Incentives Specialist for Minnesota Film & TV explained in an email. “The upcoming legislative session will determine if the program will be funded for another two years and at what level.
• The MN Film Production Tax Credit, is a four-year program by calendar year, and is administered by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
• The Iron Range Regional Production Incentive Program offers financial assistance in the form of a production rebate to eligible applicants to encourage the creation of film, television, and digital media content production in the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation’s service area (also known as the Taconite Assistance Area). More information is available on the Upper Midwest Film Office website at uppermidwestfilmtv.org.
• The City of Duluth offers an incentive program in partnership with the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA).
More information is available online at uppermidwestfilmtv.org, and at mnfilmtv.org.
