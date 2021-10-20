It's not 2016.
But for proponents of copper, nickel and precious metals mining in northeastern Minnesota and union labor, it's the same old song.
“The first thing I thought of was one of my favorite songs, “We won't get fooled again,' by The Who,” Frank Ongaro, MiningMinnesota executive director said. “One of the lines is “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss'.”
President Joe Biden's administration's action on Wednesday to study a two-year freeze on mining within the Rainy River Watershed, which could lead to a potential 20-year mining moratorium, drew quick and sharp reaction from northeastern Minnesota.
“They're talking out of both sides of their mouth,” Ongaro said. “It's say one thing and do another. You can't talk about climate change and electric vehicles and at the same time lock up access to critical minerals. It's hypocrisy at its worst.”
The Biden administration's action mirrors a 2016 recommendation by President Barack Obama's administration which recommended a 20-year mining moratorium, saying the Rainy River Watershed watershed could be endangered by copper, nickel and precious metals mining. President Donald Trump's administration reversed that action.
But the Biden administration's action now brings the heated issue back to the forefront.
“I'm very upset with the Biden administration,” Mike Syversrud, Iron Range Building Trades Council president said. “I'd like to have his ear right now and talk to him face-to-face. Biden wants everything to be green, but where are we going to get all the materials and metals we need? It's not right. It's B.S. as far as I'm concerned.”
Northeastern Minnesota's Duluth Complex holds enough copper to manufacture 310 million electric vehicles, according to MiningMinnesota. Enough nickel to build more than 200 million electric vehicles. And enough cobalt to build more than 42 million electric vehicles.
Base and precious metals within the complex could also be used to manufacture wind turbines, solar panels, computers, cell phones and other smart technology.
But the complex, currently estimated at nearly eight billion tons, remains untouched.
And mining supporters in the traditional Democratic leaning region aren't happy.
“On behalf of the 78,000 citizens represented by the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS), we are extremely disappointed with the Biden administration's decision to require a two-year study and possible moratorium on mining in the Rainy River Watershed,” a statement issued by RAMS Executive Director Ida Rukavina said. “Minnesota already has a thorough and stringent process in place where each mine project is vetted and studied prior to permits being issued. This is a duplicative and unnecessary step.”
Mining within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area is not allowed.
Twin Metals Minnesota has for 11 years been working to develop an underground copper-nickel facility about nine miles southeast of Ely and 11 miles northeast of Babbitt. The project would create 750 full-time direct jobs and an estimated 1,500 spin-off jobs.
Twin Metals Minnesota recently committed to using an electric fleet of vehicles at the project.
“Twin Metals Minnesota is deeply disappointed with the federal government's action to initiate a mineral withdrawal study yet again on nearly 230,000 acres of land in northeast Minnesota, which sits on top of the world's largest known undeveloped copper-nickel deposit,” Twin Metals Minnesota said in a statement. “We are working to determine the best path forward to continue advancing our proposed world-class underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals mine. We are firmly dedicated to the communities of northeast Minnesota and to advancing a sustainable mining project that will bring much-needed economic growth to our region, in addition to the opportunity to responsibly develop the critical minerals needed for our global efforts in combating the climate crisis. Twin Metals' mineral rights span 11 presidential administrations, and we remain steadfast in upholding those rights and advancing our model mining project.”
RAMS, which represents municipalities and schools across northeastern Minnesota, said the region's future is reliant on mining.
“We live here and work here,” RAMS said in its statement. “Our future depends on minerals and mining and we have an obligation to make sure that minerals are mined the right way. This decision by the administration does nothing to ensure that mining will be done in an environmentally safe way. This decision only creates uncertainty for our mining companies and limits job creation on the Iron Range. As our nation shifts towards cleaner energy and as we look to invest in wind, solar and Evs, these minerals are more important than ever before. We can and should mine them here in a responsible way rather than sourcing them from other countries who do not have the same labor and environmental standards we do.”
Gold mining is already occurring within the Rainy River watershed in Canada, Ongaro said.
The Biden administration's action discourages potential investors in northeastern Minnesota, chases thousands of jobs out of the region, billions of dollars in taxes, and mining revenue that flows to K-12 education funding throughout the state, Ongaro said.
“The Boundary Waters Canoe Area is already protected,” Ongaro said. “There's already mining in the Rainy River Watershed, but it's 40 miles north in Canada.”
The Biden Administration action threatens good-paying jobs for tens of thousands of Iron Range Building Trades Council union members in northeastern Minnesota, Syversrud said. Iron Range Building Trades Council has a project labor agreement with Twin Metals Minnesota.
“It would put thousands of our building and trades people to work for a long time,” Syversrud said. “And it would provide jobs to the young people who are being forced to move away to find jobs.”
Ryan Sistad, executive director of Better In Our Back Yard, an advocacy group that has been fighting for Twin Metals, said by email that the decision by the Biden Administration to demand another two year mineral withdrawal study on a wide swath of land in northern Minnesota is disappointing and perplexing at the same time.
“The Iron Range has seen its communities slowly deteriorate for decades and it’s due to policy decisions such as these. This decision hurts communities in northeast Minnesota, hinders future opportunities for the Union Building Trades, and does nothing in making progress towards the President’s ambitious green energy goals,” Sistad wrote. “Wind turbines, solar panels, and EV’s need a lot of copper, cobalt, and nickel. The current administration should be making sure the U.S. is working towards securing reliable domestic supply chains of these minerals, not delay them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.