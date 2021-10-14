Matt Norri wants to use his business experience to help the Iron Range.
Norri, who's worked in the family beverage distribution business since a youth, on Thursday announced his candidacy for the Minnesota House of Representatives House 06B seat.
“I want the Range to be what it was,” Norri, of Virginia, said. “I'm going to be for the Range no matter what.”
Norri is seeking the Republican endorsement in the district that currently includes much of the east and central portions of the Iron Range and south toward Duluth.
The district currently runs from Hoyt Lakes west to near Kinney and from the Cook/Tower/Lake Vermilion area south to Grand Lake. The district is represented by DFL State Rep. Dave Lislegard.
Norri is campaigning as a pro-business, pro-mining, pro-labor, pro-life, and pro-second amendment candidate.
Norri said he started thinking several months ago about running for the seat.
“I had a lot of positive feedback from people about it, so I figured I would go head first into it,” Norri said. “They felt like I was perfect for it because of the business I've been in. I want to be a champion for the Range. I want my kids to be able to stay here and to be able to raise a family and have great jobs.”
Norri's grandfather Eric Norri Sr. in 1951 founded the family beverage business in Virginia. Norri worked his way up through the business, sweeping floors and cleaning toilets as a youth. He later advanced to loading trucks, delivery, sales, and to brand manager. The business was sold in 2019 to D&D Beverage LLC and continues to operate in Virginia. Norri remains a brand manager for the company.
Over his years in the family business, Norri says he's gotten to know many restaurant, bar, and small business owners across the Iron Range. Lower taxes is another emphasis of his campaign, he said.
“The small business aspect is a big part of it,” Norri said of his campaign. “I'm a very big proponent for small business. It's about protecting the small businesses on the Iron Range and their freedom to operate.”
Iron mining and moving ahead non-ferrous projects like PolyMet and Twin Metals are also vital, he said.
“I feel like we need to protect mining at all costs,” Norri said. “We need to save PolyMet and Twin Metals. Twenty years of trying to get permits is a little much.”
Norri is an avid hunter, has helped coach youth sports and is a member of the Northern Club in Virginia.
As his campaign launches, Norri says he wants to meet with area mayors and speak with as many groups as possible, including steelworkers, 49ers, chambers of commerce, civic organizations, and small business owners.
“I want to be very open and in front of as many people as much as possible,” Norri said. “That's one thing I love, is talking with people. I just want to be a relationship guy. I'm a full-blooded Ranger and I'm never leaving.”
