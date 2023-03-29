VIRGINIA—“We need to do better.” The wise words of an elementary school child filtered into the Northland Learning Center in Virginia on Tuesday morning.
Nearly 20 students from the NLC’s Alternative Learning Center (ALC) program packed up 50 extra-large duffle bags with supplies that will be distributed to people experiencing homelessness in the area.
Dano Hess, an intervention specialist at the NLC, said her 9-year-old son Grayson’s compassion toward people experiencing homelessness was part of the inspiration for the school’s community service project.
At age 7, Grayson began—largely on his own via posts on his mom’s social media—spearheading a grassroots effort to assist the regional homeless population.
There are an estimated 120 to 150 adults and 20 to 50 kids who are currently homeless in the Quad Cities area of Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert and Mountain Iron, said Lt. John Swenson, a community outreach and school resource officer with the Virginia Police Department, who assisted with the project.
It’s difficult to determine, however, he noted, because many people end up “couch hopping” during the colder months. There will likely be an influx in the homeless population during the summer, with some people coming from other areas.
The school project aimed to “raise awareness” of homelessness, Swenson said. While substance abuse and mental health issues often contribute to homelessness, there are many reasons people find themselves in that situation, such as a house fire, he said.
Locally, there are very few beds for the homeless population—roughly 20 at Bill’s House in Virginia and about 50 at Hibbing’s homeless shelter, Swenson said. Often, people must be transported to Duluth to find shelter.
The duffle bags will assist with crisis homelessness, he said, recalling a time when he provided a man with a tent during a crisis situation and the man told him “it was the nicest thing anyone had ever done for him.”
Several local businesses contributed to the project, including Dunham’s Sporting Goods, which provided a discount on the heavy duty bags.
Each was packed with a blanket, hygiene items, water, gift cards to Target and SuperOne Foods, MREs (Meal, Ready to Eat) donated by the Minnesota Army National Guard in Hibbing, and tarps.
Essentia Health contributed $5,000 to the project, Swenson said.
The care package bags will be distributed to and kept on-hand by local organizations that assist the homeless population during times of crisis, including the Salvation Army, Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA), and the Virginia fire hall.
The NLC plans to have an Amazon account created by next week “to keep it going,” Hess said. Information on the fund will be posted on the school’s website, northlandsped.org.
The project was “a great lesson for our kids on giving back,” Hess said. Students received class credits in the R.E.A.C.H. (Relationships, Education, Accountability, Character and Hard Work) program, in which all NLC students participate.
Swenson said the community could benefit from a more comprehensive approach to homelessness, with a stronger emphasis on involving social workers and mental health specialists.
While serving with the police in Victoria, Texas, Swenson witnessed a homeless shelter model that included reserved emergency beds for law enforcement to provide to people experiencing acute homelessness.
The local community is lacking in those resources, he said. “We don’t have anything like that here.”
He recalled a Friday afternoon, when a woman and her six children needed shelter and local agencies were already closed.
Hess said she would like to see vacant buildings, such as area schools that will not be used when students move into the Rock Ridge campus, be transformed into homeless refuges.
As her son keeps reminding her: “We need to do better.”
In the meantime, “these bags in a small way will help people,” Swenson said.
