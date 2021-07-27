With spotty rain and drought conditions lingering, nine wildfires are now burning in northern Minnesota.
Two new fires were discovered Monday, U.S. Forest Service officials said.
The Ima Fire, about five miles west of Snowbank, and the Slowfoot Fire, about one mile southeast of the 62-acre Delta Lake Fire east of Ely, were being assessed and monitored Tuesday.
“I talked to someone in Ely this morning and they didn't get any rain from last night's (Monday evening) storm,” Joanna Gilkeson, U.S. Forest Service public affairs specialist said. “From what I'm seeing, the rain is really spotty, so we're not getting rain in the spots we need.”
Wildfires, all suspected to be lightning-caused, are popping up daily in the northern reaches of Minnesota.
A 3.5-acre Phantom Lake wildfire that started this weekend east of Lake Vermilion and north of Wolf Lake Road within the BWCAW, had hose lines around the perimeter on Tuesday, according to the U.S Forest Service.
A 10-acre Bear Creek Fire north of Mud Creek Road east of Lake Vermilion and within the BWCAW is also being suppressed and monitored. Firefighters also have hose lines around that fire.
Another wildfire, the Fourtown Lake Fire, started on Sunday about 12 miles north of Ely near Fourtown Lake within the BWCAW. The 20-acre fire is in a difficult area to access. An aerial burn-out operation has been determined to be the best option for control.
A smaller fire, the .1-acre Sundial Fire was being patrolled and monitored.
Other fires are the Agamok Fire east of the Kekekabic Trail in the BWCAW and the Beth Fire between Grace Lake and Beth Lake three miles southwest of Sawbill Lake.
Even with some rainfall in recent days, precipitation totals haven't been enough to significantly reduce a season-long moisture deficit, according to the forest service.
All of the new wildfires and any new fires that break out, will be suppressed by available resources from firefighting teams and local areas, said the forest service.
“It's just like the perfect storm with the drought and the storms coming through,” Gilkeson said. “The rain we've gotten just isn't enough and not consistent enough to stop the drought.”
The Delta Lake Fire, burning for several weeks, is being mopped up.
Although no smoke has been seen from the fire in the last few days, aircraft are still monitoring the fire.
Three wildfires within Canada's Quetico Provincial Park that have potential to cross the border near Crooked and Iron lakes, haven't spread due to recent rain. But new fire growth is expected in coming days.
Burning restrictions were implemented in seven counties at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Aitkin, Becker, Benton, Carlton, Clearwater, Mahnomen, and Stearns counties were added to the list of counties within state jurisdiction.
Burning restrictions remain in place for St. Louis, Itasca, Koochiching, eastern Roseau, Beltrami, Cass, Lake, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties.
Under the restrictions, no campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, or backcountry camping on all lands. Campfires are allowed only in an established fire ring associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort. Fireworks cannot be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits and burning permits will not be issued for brush or yard waste.
